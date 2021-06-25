Former Women’s U.S. Open champion honored at Country Club of Rochester

Berning is one of three honorary members at the club

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The list of honorary members at The Country Club of Rochester is prestigious and exclusive. It became a little bit larger on Friday as 1973 Women’s U.S. Open champion Susie Maxwell Berning became just the club’s third honorary member.

Berning won the title in 1973 by five shots and has fond memories of that week.

“When I think about it, I remember it like it was yesterday. But then people remind me that it was 48 years ago!” Berning said. “So that’s kind of shocking really. You think, where did 48 years go. I remember every hole out here. I don’t remember maybe what club I hit to every hole, but I definitely remember every hole. It’s a wonderful place.”

She joins two Rochester golf icons as honorary members. The first is Walter Hagen, the 11-time major champion who grew up caddying at CCR at eventually became head pro. The other is Sam Urzetta, who won the 1950 U.S. Amateur and was head pro for 37 years at the club.

“To be with Walter Hagan and Sam [Urzetta], yeah, it was a shock to my system when they asked me if I’d accept,” said Berning. “I’m thinking golly, what a great honor. The people are really so nice here.”

Berning has family in the Rochester and loves coming back to the area and to the club where she won the final of her four majors.

“I mean really, there’s not a person around that doesn’t say hi. Not just here at the club but elsewhere, too. I can see why people love Rochester.”

Berning will also be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2022, a Class of 2021 member that will be honored next year due to the pandemic.