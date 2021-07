ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s a crowded leaderboard atop the leaderboard after the first round of the Danielle Downey Classic.

Five players are tied for the lead at four-under par. 30 players are within two shots of the lead.

This is the sixth year of the event, part of the Symetra Tour. The Symetra Tour is the LPGA’s “minor league”, the equivalent of the Korn Ferry Tour for the PGA Tour. Second-round tee times begin tomorrow at 7:30 a.m. at Brook-Lea Country Club.