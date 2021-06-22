Danielle Downey Classic returning next month

Professionals excited to return to one of their favorite events

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Danielle Downey Credit Union Classic will be back on July 12-18 after a year off due to the pandemic.

The Symetra Tour event, which is the LPGA’s minor league tour, will return for its sixth iteration. The tournament is hosted at Brook-Lea Country Club.

The event has raised over $200,000 since its inception. This year’s major benefactor is the Pluta Cancer Center Foundation.

The Danielle Downey Classic is a favorite among the tour players for the warm reception they get from the Rochester community.

“It was the most special tournament to date of my career so far. Not only a good finish but I made some relationships that I still have today,” said professional Kelly Whaley. “I just love coming here and I love the community.”

The Pro-Am also features high school golfers, who get a unique opportunity to play with and develop relationships with the professional golfers.

“I’ve played in the Pro-Am for I think three years and it’s always one of my favorite events because I get to make special connections with each of the pros and normally you can’t do that when you’re playing in your high school career,” said Our Lady of Mercy rising sophomore Sophia Cellura. “I really appreciate it.”

More information for the event can be found on the event’s website.