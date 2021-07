ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Emma Broze of France sits atop the leaderboard heading into the weekend at the Danielle Downey Credit Union Classic. Broze shot five-under on Friday, putting her at eight-under for the tournament.

Rachel Rohanna is in second place at seven-under, with three players tied for third place at -6.

Tee times start at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday at Brook-Lea Country Club, however heavy rain expected is likely to cause delays.