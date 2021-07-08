Crowded leaderboard after round two of the Monroe Invitational

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Thursday’s second round of the 80th Monroe Invitational provided many ups and downs as the lead changed hands several times throughout the day at Monroe Golf Club.

The day began with first-round co-leader Louis Dobbelaar of Australia taking an early lead at 4-under-par, but that soon changed as Dobbelaar struggled on the back nine and other players stepped up with stellar rounds

By the end of the round, it was Jared Nelson of Connecticut who took a 1-shot lead following a 5-under-par 65 on Thursday for a 36-hole total of 6-under-par 134. In second place heading into Friday’s Round 3 is C.J. Easley with rounds of 69-66, followed by Australian Andre Lautee in third place at 136 (71-65).

The low round of the day was posted by Peter Hinnant of Louisiana-Lafayette, who jumped into fourth place after a round of 6-under-par 64 on Thursday.

Local favorites Will Thomson and Kyle Downey shot 68 and 67, respectively, and both are 2-over for the tournament.

Full round two results can be found on the Monroe Invitational website.