Pittsford native Will Thomson is in contention after 36 holes

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The second round of the 81st Monroe Invitational wrapped up on Thursday.

Pittsford native Will Thomson had a strong showing in round two shooting 67 as he sits three-under for the tournament. Four other golfers join him in a tie for third place.

Rochester’s Yaroslav Merkulov shot one-under on the day to keep him within striking distance. Howard University’s Everett Whiten, Jr. shot 68 to finish up at three-under through two rounds.

The biggest riser of the day, Georgia Tech’s Bartley Forrester, shot 65 to give him a share of the lead at six-under. Cameron Harlock of North Texas also sits at six-under after 36 holes of play.

The full leaderboard can be found on the tournament’s website.