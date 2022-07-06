Victor native Aiden Spampinato is top-ten after day one

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — 98 top amateurs took the field at Monroe Golf Club on Wednesday for the first round of the 81st Monroe Invitational.

Local players had a strong showing during the opening round, with Victor native and current Methodist University golfer Aiden Spampinato firing a 2-under 68 to put himself in a tie for sixth place.

Rochester’s Yaroslav Merkulov shot 69 while Pittsford native Will Thomson shot even par to keep him in contention heading into the second round.

Pittsford Sutherland rising senior Owen Corby started the day blazing hot, making the turn at 4-under, but faltered on the back nine and finished the day at 3-over.

New Zealand native Cameron Harlock is the round one leader after shooting a 4-under 66. The full leaderboard can be found on the tournament’s website.