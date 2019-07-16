Giants’ Kam Moore facing assault charge after woman alleges he knocked her out

(CNN) — The New York Giants have suspended safety Kamrin Moore after he was charged with aggravated assault following an incident in which a woman alleged he stepped on her neck before knocking her unconscious.

The Linden, New Jersey, police officer who took the alleged victim’s statement Saturday, more than 24 hours after the alleged assault occurred, wrote in his report that the woman had visible bruising, swelling and abrasions to her face and neck.

Police are classifying the incident as alleged domestic violence because the victim told authorities Moore was her “intimate partner.”

Moore has pleaded not guilty to the charges, attorney Alex Spiro told CNN.

“The claimant in this matter showed up unannounced and unsolicited at Mr. Moore’s home to begin an altercation with Mr. Moore’s girlfriend and invent these accusations,” Spiro said.

Added agent Eugene Lee: “We remain confident that when the truth is revealed, Mr. Moore will be exonerated and vindicated completely of these baseless charges.”

New Jersey largely did away with cash bail in 2017, so Moore was released on his own recognizance with orders not to contact the alleged victim, said Mark Spivey, spokesman for the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. Moore’s next court date has not been set.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a woman walked into the Linden Police Department early Saturday and reported that she had been in Moore’s neighborhood to pick up a friend Thursday night.

The woman, who is identified only by her initials, said she and Moore had been dating since January and she texted Moore to tell him she was in the area. Moore didn’t reply to the texts so she decided to drive to his home, she said, according to the affidavit.

When she arrived, a woman approached her vehicle attempting to speak to her. The alleged victim exited her vehicle and a physical altercation ensued, the affidavit says,

“Kamrin ran towards the females and watched while they assaulted each other,” the woman told police.

When the alleged victim fell to the ground, “Kamrin placed his foot on her neck and began to apply pressure,” the affidavit says. She got up, yelled at the 200-pound defensive back and shoved him, she told police, and “he struck her on the left side of her face with a closed first causing (her) to lose consciousness,” according to the affidavit.

A friend took the woman to Rahway Hospital for treatment.

The Giants announced Monday that Moore was suspended pending an investigation into the “alleged domestic violence-related incident.

“The New Orleans Saints drafted Moore, a former captain for the Boston College football team, last year but waived him after preseason. The Giants claimed him off waivers. He played in two games for New York in 2018 and was competing for a roster spot at the safety position, according to reports.