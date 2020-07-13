Genesee Community College suspends fall 2020 athletic season

GENESEE, N.Y. (WROC) — Genesee Community College has has suspended its fall athletic season, according to the school’s website.

The sports impacted are men’s and women’s soccer, basketball, swimming and diving and women’s volleyball. According to the school, the decision is in line with the majority of Region III decisions.

“While we are eager to move forward with such an important part of the student and campus experience, the landscape of this semester just does not allow us to do so in a method that would have been convincingly without associated risks. I look forward to the day when it is safe for the fields and floors of GCC to hold competitions again,” Assistant Vice President of Student Engagement & Inclusion, Kristen Schuth said in a statment.

According to GCC, the school will honor all signed scholarship agreements for incoming student-athletes and for those returning. “At this time, the length of the fall sports suspension is unknown, and decisions regarding winter and spring sports have not yet been made,” a statement reads.