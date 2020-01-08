Gates-Chili, Penfield score girls basketball victories

Gates-Chili 66, Schroeder 56

The Spartans took a 16 point lead at the half and never let up to remain undefeated after a ten point win at home.

Mariah Watkins led the Warriors with 21 points. Lill Northrup added 17 points and Mariah’s big sister Anya scored 16.

Gates is now 8-0 while Schroeder fell to 3-5.

Penfield 58, Churchville-Chili 28

The Patriots used a 20-2 fourth quarter to pull away for a convincing win in Churchville.

Nyara Simmons led Penfield with 18 points and 14 boards. Jessica Rinere added 17 points that included four three-pointers.

The Saints trailed 25-9 early, but used a 9-0 run to the close the 2nd quarter and make it a game in the second half.

Churchville had a five game win streak snapped and dropped to 5-3. Penfield improved to 6-1.