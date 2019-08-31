Gates Chili HS to open new stadium

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Section V football is loaded with story lines this year.

The Gates Chili Spartans are embracing their new home.

“It means a lot that they do this to bring us closer, have a better bond between us and the school. Crazy, a lot of energy, hype, excitement, I’m excited for this year,” Blake Siplin said.

Gates Chili played every game on the road last season while the team’s new stadium was being built.

“I’ve been waiting forever to get on the turf,” Blake Palozzi said. “Watching it through the year getting built. Playing both sports– I play lacrosse too– and not being able to play on here for football or lacrosse the last year was terrible. We had to go everywhere. I’m so excited.”

The Spartans admit it was tough not being able to play in front of home fans, but that will all change when they host their home opener in week No. 2.

“We got to take it with pride,” Devin Walton said. “We have to have it mean something to us so we have to protect it, make it ours.”