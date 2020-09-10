García 1st MLB win, Yankees end 5-game skid, top Blue Jays

New York Yankees starting pitcher Deivi Garcia throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Deivi García earned his first major league win, Gleyber Torres drove in four runs and the New York Yankees snapped a five-game losing streak, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2 on Wednesday night.

The Yankees had lost 15 of 20 and fallen to the edge of the expanded playoff field. General manager Brian Cashman had made a rare road trip to talk to the team before Tuesday night’s loss.

“We’ve gotten beaten up here for a couple of weeks, especially this last week, and have lost some tough games,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “To finally get back in the win column, I think gives guys a chance to exhale as we head home.”

Torres and DJ LeMahieu homered to back García (1-1). In his third career start, the 21-year-old righty gave up two runs and five hits in seven innings. He struck out six and walked two.

“I wanted to attack them,” García said through a translator. “They hit a couple of balls very well. For me, it was to stay firm out there, stay calm.”

Boone liked what he saw.

“He’s got a really good presence about him,” Boone said. “Nothing really seems to faze him. He’s got a real feel for pitching. It’s fun to watch him.”

Zack Britton worked the eighth and Aroldis Chapman struck out all three batters in the ninth.

Derek Fisher hit a two-run homer in the second inning for Toronto, which had its three-game winning streak halted. Ross Stripling (3-3) took the loss.

Luke Voit hit an RBI single that put the Yankees ahead 3-2 in the fifth and Torres added a two-run double. That gave New York multiple hits with a runner in scoring position, a welcome relief after the Yankees had gone 2 for 32 in that situation during their five-game skid.

Torres led off the second inning with his fourth homer and LeMahieu led off the third with his fifth. Clint Frazier added an RBI single in the ninth.

“The most important thing for us is to be focused, be together, and work hard to win,” Torres said. “We had a really good game tonight.”

Toronto starter Tanner Roark allowed two hits and three walks in four innings, and bristled about coming out of the game after facing only 17 batters and throwing 68 pitches.

“I felt like I got taken out too early,” Roark said. “I’m what you’d call a diesel engine. Start off slow and get better as you go on. They signed me here to not go three or four innings and throw a certain amount of pitches. It shows who you are as a pitcher when you can get out of tough situations.”

Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo welcomed Roark’s reaction.

“I like the fact that they get upset,” Montoyo said. “That’s why we’re doing fine. We’ve got guys who want to battle and don’t want to come out of the game. And I love that.”

AND ON THE 28TH DAY …

The Blue Jays finished a stretch in which they played 28 times in 27 days, with the only day without a game being Aug. 27, when many games in MLB were postponed because of social protests.

Toronto went 18-10 during that stretch, impressing Montoyo.

“Other teams would just take a day or night off. It’s just too much, too many games,” Montoyo said. “This team hasn’t taken a day off. They go hard every game. I’m impressed by it, and I’m proud of the way they play every day. They don’t give up.”

The Yankees have four games left in their own gauntlet, in which they will have played 20 games in 17 days before an off day on Sept. 14.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: OFs Aaron Judge (strained calf) and Giancarlo Stanton (strained hamstring) both continued their running routines during workouts and Boone described both as “getting closer” to being re-activated. … Boone also said he expects LHP James Paxton (left flexor strain) to be activated before the end of the regular season.

Blue Jays: 1B Rowdy Tellez (knee strain) was placed on the IL after taking an awkward step while chasing a foul ball in Wednesday’s game. … SS Bo Bichette (sprained right knee) played another intrasquad game Wednesday at Toronto’s alternate training site. … Montoyo said RHP Nate Pearson (elbow tightness) is closer to being activated and will work out of the bullpen upon returning.

UP NEXT

New York RHP Gerrit Cole (4-3, 3.63 ERA) will start Thursday against Baltimore LHP Keegan Akin (0-0, 2.08) in the opener of the Yankees’ four-game weekend series against the Orioles.

Blue Jays: After an off-day, Toronto will start a three-game series on Friday against the New York Mets in Buffalo with RHP Chase Anderson (0-0, 4.94 ERA) taking on RHP Jacob deGrom (3-1, 1.69).

