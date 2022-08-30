The Rangers have gone 18-2 in their last 20 regular season games

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Spencerport football program is on the cusp of a sectional title.

The Rangers are 18-2 in their last 20 regular season games. Their only 2 losses would come at the hands of Canandaigua, who have won the last three Class A sectional titles.

The Braves denied Spencerport a brick last year in the sectional final, but that won’t be a problem this year with the Rangers moving up from Class A2 to A1.

The team said this has been their best offseason in recent memory and they all have their eyes on the big prize…

“We fell a little short last year,” said senior lineman Jackson Burns. “This year I can very confidently say we’re going to win a sectional title.”

The school has never won a sectional title in football and head coach John Dowd said that it’s their goal to change that.

“We’ve been so close and just haven’t done it,” said Dowd. “We’ve talked about last year what we learned when we got to that final how much more we need to do to win it. When we got there Canandaigua had been there before they had won a few of them. They knew what needed to happen that day.

Spencerport lost to Canandaigua 41-14 in the Class A2 sectional final in 2021.

“We were there and we were tough but they took their game to another level that day and we could feel it,” said Dowd. “So we need to do that this time.”

The Rangers play a very unique style of football. They the old school Wing T offense that forces defenses to be sound and discipline.

The offense is designed to ground and pound their opponents with misdirection and physical play. Not many teams still run the Wing T in 2022 and Spencerport uses that to their advantage.

“It takes the wind right out of your sails,” said Dowd. “That’s literally what we try to do. We want to be so physical that we overwhelm by the end of the game. That we take over the game that we out physical that we overcome and by the end of the game, the flood gates break open. That’s our goal.”

“That’s what Coach Dowd always tells us,” said senior running back Cameron Mesh. “We always pride ourselves on being the most physical and toughest team. Driving the sled at the end for conditioning. Working hard every day. Like every drill just going 100%.”

Burns said the objective of the offense is the make the opposing defense quit.

“You’re pulling through the hole and you’re lighting people up,” said Burns. “Eventually people start to break down and give up. They’re not coming as hard. You’re just driving more and more yards. Those 3 yard gains turn into 10 yard gains and then we start breaking some.”

Spencerport will open their season up at home against Greece Olympia/Odyssey on Friday, September 2nd.

