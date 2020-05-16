1  of  76
Closings
Former England defender Sansom in hospital

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

LONDON (AP) — Former Arsenal left-back Kenny Sansom, who played for England in the 1982 and 1986 World Cups, is receiving treatment in hospital for an unknown condition.

A message on his Twitter account read: “Kenny is currently ill in hospital. He is being well cared for and does not have COVID-19. Kenny’s family and close friends kindly ask the media to respect his and their privacy, plus that of the healthcare workers treating Kenny.”

No other details were given about the 61-year-old Sansom’s condition, although media reports said he had suffered a serious head injury.

Sansom played 86 times for England and won the League Cup with Arsenal in 1987.

He started his career with Crystal Palace, helping the team to win the second-tier title in 1979, before joining the Gunners in 1980.

Sansom also played for Newcastle, Queens Park Rangers, Coventry, Everton, Brentford and Watford before retiring in 1994.

