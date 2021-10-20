Former Aquinas football star to serve 10 game suspension

Former Aquinas and Notre Dame football standout Jarron Jones has been suspended by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell for ten games, the league announced Monday.

Jones, 27, was accused of multiple incidents of domestic violence dating back to last September.

He pled guilty to a misdemeanor simple assault charge earlier this month. He was sentenced to two years of probation.

Jones has spent time with eight different teams, but was most recently released by the Steelers during training camp and is currently a NFL free agent.