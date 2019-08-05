Ford moves to guard; Feliciano, Waddle add to Bills OL injuries

There was a thought since the moment Cody Ford was drafted that he could end up as an NFL guard.

On Sunday, he was exactly that for the first time.

The Bills slid the rookie from right tackle inside to guard with the first team. Ty Nsekhe was the starting right tackle.

“Everything kind of happens fast when you come inside. But I already knew that being that I played guard before,” Ford said. “We don’t really have a complete depth chart. Whatever they tell me I’m playing at practice, that’s what I’m playing. I just do what I’m told. I’m really out here trying to help the team win. If they say ‘guard,’ they say guard and if say ‘tackle,’ they say tackle.”

Starting center Mitch Morse remains in concussion protocol so Russell Bodine was the starter.

Sean McDermott announced before practice that Jon Feliciano has a shoulder injury. He did not participate in Sunday’s workout.

On top of that, LaAdrian Waddle was carted out of team drills with the backups during practice. It appeared to be a right foot or leg injury and there was no update on his condition.

On the other side of the ball, first round pick Ed Oliver lined up with the starters at defensive tackle replacing Jordan Phillips. The Bills weren’t going to just hand the starting job to Oliver but he earned it with his play over the past week.

The Bills have their final two training camp practice at St. John Fisher on Monday and Tuesday. Monday’s practice is closed to the public.