Football nomad, CFL star Duke Williams gets NFL shot

Since 2015, Bills wide receiver Duke Williams has been a football nomad.

He has played in Mississippi, Alabama, California, Texas, and Canada.

Williams was a star at Auburn University, but had a troubled time at the school. He was suspended twice and, eventually, kicked off the team following a fight at an Alabama bar.

“I probably would have already been in the NFL. I was projected as one of the top receivers to come out that year,” Williams said.

Undrafted and almost out of football, Williams went to play for the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League. He says his time in Canada changed his career and his life.

“It taught me to love the game again,” Williams said. “I lost interest in the game when I had my situation. Canada built my character. Canada turned me into a man and I’m thankful for them.”

If he can get on the 53-man roster, Williams’ first game as a Bill will be an emotional experience.

“Lord willing and (I) make this team and I play week one, most likely I’ll shed some tears,” Williams said.

No longer a nomad, Duke Williams hopes to have found a home in Buffalo.