UPrep 36, McQuaid 30

In a game where they led by as many as 20 points, the Griffins held on for a 36-30 win over the Knights.

On the first drive of the game, John Harding punched it in down on the goal line to put McQuaid on top 7-0. UPrep outscored McQuaid 22-3 the rest of the first half thanks to three touchdowns from Christopher Jean.

The Griffins took a 36-16 lead midway through the fourth quarter after Noah Hill’s 41-yard scramble for a touchdown and a 66-yard dime to Juelz Russel.

Hill tallied 311 total yards of offense with 259 coming through the air and 52 on the ground, throwing and rushing for a touchdown. Jean finished with 86 rushing yards.

Tyrell Simmons had five catches for 82 yards, Russel finished with three grabs for 96 yards and a score, and Dekhari Carter had two receptions for 55 yards.

UPrep (2-0) will look to stay undefeated next week when they take on Aquinas Friday, September 16th. McQuaid (1-1) will travel to the city to take on Edison Tech on Saturday, September 17th.

Pittsford 45, Penfield 14

Trailing 14-7 late in the first quarter, the Panthers kicked into gear as they scored the final 38 points of the contest to earn their first win of the season.

Caleb Lewis contributed to five of his team’s touchdowns, throwing for three and rushing for two more.

Jackson Green had two receiving touchdowns, Sam Renica caught another, while Nathan Rodi had one rushing score.

For the Patriots, Christian Brown got the first score of the game with a long receiving touchdown from Adam Schembri. Alex Young plunged in for a short touchdown run for Penfield’s other touchdown.

Pittsford (1-1) will host Victor next Friday while Penfield (1-1) will travel to Fairport on Saturday afternoon.

Canisius 14, Aquinas 13

A missed extra point from Aquinas was the difference in a low-scoring battle against Canisius out of the Buffalo area.

On a field attempt, Kyree Wilkinson picked up a bad snap and ran it in for the first score of the game. The Crusaders missed the extra point to take a 6-0 lead.

On the ensuing possession, Eimaj Giddens took off for a 62-yard touchdown on a play where he made several defenders miss en route to the end zone. Aquinas held a 7-6 lead at the break.

It stayed that way until Canisius scored early in the fourth quarter. The Crusaders converted the two-point conversion to make it 14-6.

MyKel White connected with Tyler Latone for a 59-yard touchdown with 8:49 left in the game. However, the blocked extra point to tie the game ended up being the difference in the contest.

Aquinas (0-2) will take on UPrep on Friday night at the Marina Auto Stadium in search of their first win.

Victor 36, Edison Tech 0

The Blue Devils rolled in their home opener with a convincing victory over the Inventors to notch their first win of the season. Victor scored all of their points in the first half to make quick work of their opponent.

Victor (1-1) will travel to Pittsford next Friday while Edison Tech (0-2) hosts McQuaid on Saturday afternoon.

Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen 21, Marcus Whitman 0

The Raiders have yet to surrender a point on the season as they shut out their opponent 21-0 for the second week in a row.

Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen (2-0) will take on York/Pavilion on Friday, September 16th. Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield (0-2) will host Lyons/Sodus the same night.

Pal-Mac 47, Newark/Marion 30

Trailing 16-14 midway through the second quarter, Devon McKoy scored three straight touchdowns for the Red Raiders to pull away from the Reds.

Those three touchdowns gave Pal-Mac a 33-16 lead with 8:10 left in the third quarter. Newark/Marion answered with a Kellen Foster rushing touchdown but Pal-Mac had a counter punch.

Keagan Hoesterey made a spectacular one-handed catch from Jakob McPike to continue a Red Raider drive, which Brett Rooks turned into a short touchdown run to make the score 40-24 and put the game on ice.

Pal-Mac (2-0) will host Honeoye Falls-Lima next Saturday evening while Newark/Marion (0-2) will travel to Geneva on the same night.

Honeoye Falls-Lima 44, Wayne 7

The Cougars put the rest of Class B on notice with a convincing 44-7 win over the Eagles. They have now outscored their first two opponents of the season 92-7.

Junior quarterback Matt Meacham threw for 219 yards and four touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Andrew Wanzenried was the beneficiary of three of those scores while also collecting 157 receiving yards. Patrick Donahoe found the end zone twice on the ground.

Honeoye Falls-Lima (2-0) will hit the road and take on Pal-Mac next Saturday, September 17th at 6 pm. Wayne (0-2) will travel to Bishop Kearney the same evening