Football Frenzy: September 3, 2021

McQuaid shows they'll be the class of Class AA once again this season with convincing win

Aquinas 19, Victor 12 OT

Eimaj Giddens took a Mykel White pass 22 yards for an overtime touchdown and Jahlil Johnson shut down Victor on fourth and goal as Aquinas pulled out a season-opening win on the road.

Victor forced overtime with a 25-yard touchdown throw from Matthew Brady to Ty Arnold who was wide open on the play. The drive was kept alive when the Blue Devils got gutsy and called a draw on 4th and 4 near the Aquinas 25 yard line. CJ Palmiere easily picked up the first down.

The Irish broke a scoreless deadlock on the opening kickoff of the second half when Terrell Richards took it back 85 yards for a score.

Aquinas held the 6-0 lead late in the third quarter until Casey John Keohane recovered a botched Irish pitch play at the AQ 32 yard line. The turnover set up a one-yard Sam Gotham plunge early in the fourth quarter and knotted the game at 6.

Will Benjamin broke a pair of tackles and scampered in from 15 yards out as Aquinas went back in front midway through the fourth quarter. The Irish couldn’t get the hold down for the point-after try and had to settle for a six-point advantage.

Victor, of course, had a chance to steal a win at the end after their tying touchdown, but a fumbled snap killed their two-point try.

After Aquinas scored two snaps into overtime, the Blue Devils had a first and goal at the eight-yard line. Three plays only netted three yards and Brady was injured on the third-down attempt. Victor went with a ‘wildcat’ formation they had used already in the game and appeared to be setting up a rollout pass, but Johnson made sure the play never got off the ground.

Due to the new scheduling format for Class AA this season, Aquinas and Victor will get a rematch on Dewey Avenue in five weeks.

McQuaid 42, Hilton 14

The two-time defending sectional champs picked up right where they left off last season with a convincing win over the Cadets.

Joey Leuzzi set the tone for the Knights, returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown. He also had a receiving touchdown. John Mahar threw for four touchdowns, three in the first half as McQuaid led 28-6 at the break.

Xaye Collier had a standout day, with two receiving touchdowns and an interception. John Harding had the Knights’ lone rushing touchdown of the game which capped their scoring performance.

McQuaid hosts Monroe next week while Hilton looks for win number one against Victor.

Rush-Henrietta 32, Fairport 14

Evan Brock had three touchdown runs as the Comets rallied on the road from a 14-12 fourth-quarter deficit to take the opener from their rivals in Fairport.

R-H had an 18-14 lead in the fourth quarter, but Fairport was driving. However, Jordan Kujawski picked off a Red Raider pass inside his 10-yard line and ran it back near the 40.

A few plays later, Brock scored from 38 yards and added a two-point conversion to put the Royal Comets up 26-14 with under five minutes to play. O.J. Singletary closed the scoring on a 75-yard touchdown run for the Comets.

Spencerport 47, Olympia/Odyssey 8

After an undefeated regular season in the spring, the Rangers kept on rolling in the 2021 calendar year as they defeated Olympia/Odyssey 47-8.

After taking a 13-0 lead into the second quarter, the Rangers pulled away as Taron Beachum ran in a touchdown. On the ensuing kickoff, the Rangers forced a fumble recovered near the goal line. Quarterback Cameron Mesh bulldozed his way in for a touchdown on a keeper on the goal-to-go drive. Mesh scored three touchdowns in the game.

Spencerport led 33-0 at the half and put up all 47 of their points before Olympia/Odyssey found the endzone.

East 45, Arcadia 0

Dion Mather had four TD passes and another score on the ground as East rolled past the Titans in the season-opening contest in the city of Rochester Friday night.

East opened the scoring late in the first quarter and then doubled their lead in the second thanks to a pair of Mather passes to Kenneth Edwards. The first covered 43 yards and moved East into Arcadia territory. The second was a 27-yard scoring throw.

Jamaree Gibson followed later in the second quarter with a 78-yard interception return for a touchdown. That made it 18-0 Eagles and the rout was on.

Mather finished with 261 yards passing. D’Angelo McGowan led the East clean sheet on defense with two sacks.

Honeoye Falls-Lima 28, Livonia 8

Brady Young tossed three touchdowns as the Cougars built a 28-0 halftime lead and cruised from there in Honeoye Falls Friday night.

Big 6-foot-5 tight end Ben Carson caught two of the Young TDs. Young finished with 133 yards through the air and did all of that damage on only eight throws.

Livonia’s points came late on a pretty Matthew Connor 19 yard TD catch in traffic from Matthew Bean.

The game was a matchup of sectional champs from the spring season. Livonia is the defending Class C champion while HF-L holds the Class B crown.

Schroeder 16, Irondequoit 13

Senior quarterback Alex DeRosa was efficient both through the air and the ground, scoring a rushing touchdown on the first drive of the second half which held up as the game-winner. DeRosa ran for 135 yards on 25 carries and completed 28 of 23 passes for 2017 yards in his team’s win.

Senior Jaiden Barrett had the first touchdown of the game, a two-yard plunge on the first drive for the Warriors.

After an undefeated regular season in the spring 2021 season, the Eagles will look for their first win of the year next week against Penfield. Schroeder will try and move to 2-0 when they host Gates Chili on Friday.