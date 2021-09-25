Football Frenzy: September 25, 2021

C.J. Cammack racked up 108 yards and scored two touchdowns as Aquinas topped Monroe 28-14. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

Monroe gives Aquinas a four-quarter fight while Red Jacket flexes its muscles in 8-man ball

Aquinas 28, Monroe 14

Monroe entered without a win and Aquinas entered without a loss, but the battle on Saturday afternoon was much closer than you might have imagined.

Melqui Montalvo gave the Red Jackets an early lead scoring on a six-yard touchdown run on the first drive of the game.

It took until the second quarter for Aquinas to answer when C.J. Cammack scored the first of his two rushing touchdowns in the quarter. He’d add another with less than a minute left in the half to give the Li’l Irish a 14-6 lead at the break. The senior RB would finish with 108 yards on 15 carries.

Monroe answered in the third quarter on an eight-yard touchdown run from Mark Mathis. Noah Hill-Billings hit Jaeden Johnson on a fade for the two-point conversion to tie the game at 14.

With a minute left in the third, Eimaj Giddens plunged in from one-yard out for Aquinas to make the score 21-14 heading into the fourth.

The Red Jackets couldn’t muster up a drive on offense and Giddens finished the game off with a highlight-reel touchdown, reversing field to score. Giddens tallied 180 yards on 23 carries.

Aquinas moves to 4-0 on the year while Monroe still seeks their first win of the year.

Victor 21, Fairport 7

Sam Gotham had two touchdown runs, including a 78 yarder, as Victor handled their business on the road Saturday afternoon.

Gotham scored from four yards out in the first quarter to put Victor in front 7-0. The Red Raiders actually held Victor to only one first down in the second quarter, but that first down was Gotham’s long TD run. The Blue went to the half with a 14-0 lead.

Cam Ryan had an interception early in the third quarter to help keep Fairport scoreless. The Blue Devils put the game away with a Devin Pearce five-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Fairport got a 47-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Rucker to Erek Biddle, Jr. to spoil the shutout in the game’s final minute.

Victor is 2-2 after the win. The Red Raiders fell to 1-3.

Spencerport 40, Brockport 27

Joseph Marcello took the opening kickoff back for a touchdown and Spencerport never looked back, staying unbeaten with a rivalry win over Brockport on homecoming.

Late in the first quarter, Tauron Beachum would join the party with a touchdown of his own. After halftime, he made a terrific play stripping the ball clean from a Brockport receiver after a trick play.

Cameron Mesh had a strong day for the Rangers, with 94 rushing yards and two touchdwons

Brockport’s Shamone Johnson tried to keep pace as he scored three touchdowns including a 37-yard run where he made a few defenders miss. He racked up 110 yards on the ground.

The 4-0 Rangers will take on Athena next week while Brockport will face East High.

East/WOIS 19, Eastridge 8

Camryn Higgins finished with a touchdown rushing and a touchdown receiving with 168 combined yards leading the Eagles to a road win on Saturday.

Dion Mather got East on the board first with a nine-yard TD pass to Kelvin Shepherd. Mather hit on another scoring pass in the second half when he connected with Higgins down the left sideline for 49 yards to give East a 13-0 lead.

Amir Proctor answered for the Lancers with a 41-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion got Eastridge within 19-8.

Higgins capped the scoring with a nine-yard touchdown rush in the fourth quarter.

East sits at 3-1 after the win. Eastridge is still winless this season at 0-4.

Red Jacket 51, Pembroke 6

Kyle Damore threw for two touchdowns and ran for a pair as he helped lead Red Jacket over in Pembroke in a matchup between two top 5 teams in the state.

In the first quarter, Damore evaded a few defenders en route to his first of two rushing touchdowns on the day. Damore added two scores through the air as he connected with Daltyn Hanlin on both touchdowns.

Parker Moore also scored two touchdowns to go along with an interception.

Red Jacket moves to 3-0 with the win. Pembroke drops to 2-1.

Wellsville 38, Finney/Northstar 28

The Lions won the first quarter 16-0 and held off Finney from there for a win in Penfield Saturday afternoon.

Jon Distacio scored on a pair of long touchdowns in the second quarter for the Falcons. His first burst went 62 yards and he followed with a 43 yarder just before the half.

Alex Perkins hit paydirt on a five-yard keeper in the second quarter for Wellsville.

The Lions improved to 2-2 while Finney slid to 1-3.

Penfield 34, Churchville-Chili 12

Alex Young ran for three touchdowns and passed for another leading the Patriots to a Saturday afternoon home win.

Tai Reffell-Pugh had the TD catch and also a late pick-six for Penfield.

After a first-quarter interception, Young put Penfield in front by bulldozing in with a quarterback sneak from the one. He doubled the Patriots’ lead with a 31-yard throw to Reffell-Pugh on 4th and long with only 14 seconds remaining in the first half.

The Saints found the end zone first in the second half with a one-yard plunge by Sean Murphy that sliced Penfield’s lead to 14-6.

Penfield answered early with a four-yard keeper by Young to restore the two-possession lead. Young added a 41-yard scamper to the house with three minutes to play and Reffell-Pugh scored on a 43-yard interception return just 23 seconds later.

Ricardo Lagares capped the scoring by rumbling in with a 24-yard touchdown run for Churchville in the game’s final minute.

Young finished with 113 yards rushing and another 101 through the air to pace the Patriots.

It was the first win of the year for Penfield. The Patriots are 1-3. Churchville-Chili dropped to 0-4.

Dansville/Way-Co 28, Bishop Kearney/RACS/Rochester Prep 0

Dansville/Way-Co pitch a shutout to move to 3-1 on the season.

The Mustangs scored first on a blocked punt by Holdyn Freeman. Freeman finished with six tackles and a sack on defense.

Evan Pruonto put the Mustangs on the doorstep later in the first quarter on a 24-yard run. Ben Teed punched it in, one of his two scores on the day, to make it 8-0.

In the second, Collin Mehlenbacher sprinted 55 yards on a pitch, cutting through two defenders for a long touchdown run.

Pruonto finished with 94 yards on the ground with a touchdown of his own.

Both teams will have their hands full next week— Dansville/Way-Co hosting undefeated Batavia, while BK travels to unbeaten Honeoye Falls-Lima.

Wilson 46, Newark/Marion 0

Wilson picked up their first win of the year behind a career-day from Damond Clark.

Clark racked up 261 yards on 19 carries and scored five times in the big win.

In the second quarter, Clark took the handoff and zoomed past the Newark/Marion sideline for a 75-yard-plus touchdown run to put the Wildcats up 14-0.

Later in the quarter, Jaylen Hardeman made a great play diving for an interception to set the Wildcats up with a short field.

Wilson Magnet will take on Le Roy next week as Newark/Marion will play Wayne Central.