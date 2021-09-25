Football Frenzy: September 24, 2021

HF-L and Arcadia come away with nail-biting wins

Honeoye Falls-Lima 21, Wayne 20

Nolan Smith laid out for a 28-yard touchdown catch from Brody Young with 1:20 left to give the Cougars a come from behind road win in a battle of unbeaten teams Friday night.

After HF-L did very little on offense the entire second half, the Cougars needed three plays to go 62 yards for the winning touchdown and the first play was an incompletion. Young hit James Killenbec over the middle on the other play and Killenbec weaved his way inside the Wayne 30 yard line with a 34 yard gain.

The late TD soured an impressive second half for the Eagles. After trailing by seven at the half, Dylan Vance quickly erased the deficit with a 70 touchdown jaunt on the second Wayne play from scrimmage in the third quarter.

Both offenses stagnated for the next 20-plus minutes. Wayne’s go-ahead touchdown drive featured a fourth and six conversion thanks to Devon Forrest’s 18-yard catch and run. Michael Prentice then had to convert a 4th and 1 to set the Eagles up with first and goal. Mason Blankenburg found Prentice wide open for a five-yard score on the next snap. Wayne missed the extra point wide right but had a 20-14 lead with 102 seconds to play.

Blankenburg opened the scoring with a six-yard scramble TD on Wayne’s first possession of the game.

It took the Cougars until the final four minutes of the first half to get on the board. Young flipped a check down to Zach Meachum who went 15 yards for a tying score.

Wayne brain-cramped on the ensuing kickoff and watched the HF-L pooch kick bounce untouched until the Cougars covered it at the Wayne 25 yard line. Honeoye Falls cashed in the unintentional onside kick on the next play with a Meachum touchdown run that gave the Cougars a 14-7 halftime lead.

There is an excellent chance these two teams could see each other again in the Class B playoffs. As for now, HF-L stays unbeaten at 4-0. Wayne falls to 3-1.

Arcadia 14, Athena 12

Brian Shonitsky tossed two touchdowns to Latrell Rowe in an intense matchup with Athena on homecoming.

After a scoreless first quarter, Andre Hill punched in a short touchdown for Athena to take a 6-0 lead after the Trojans missed the extra point.

But the Titans quickly marched down the field and Shonitsky launched a beautiful ball to Rowe who got the grab from 29 yards out. Shonitsky kicked in the PAT for a 7-6 halftime lead.

On the opening possession of the second half, Jayden Rapp connected in the corner of the endzone to Matthew Ranalletta for another score. The Trojans went for two and failed, making the lead 12-7.

With time winding down in the third quarter, Shonitsky linked up with Rowe on another touchdown from 15 yards out to go back in front 14-12.

The Trojans had their chance to take the lead, getting in a goal-to-go situation with less than two minutes left. However, the Titans’ defense came up with three big stops and Athena missed a 22-yard field goal to give Arcadia the win.

Rowe also got it done on the defensive side of the ball, notching two interceptions.

Have a game Latrell Rowe! The @ArcadiaFootball WR/DB scores both @GreeceArcadia TD's and snatches two interceptions in their 14-12 homecoming win over Athena. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/okPdvkScDi — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) September 25, 2021

Arcadia, winless last year, moves to 3-1 on the season while Athena falls to 2-2.

Brighton 28, Schroeder 7

Brennan Clasgens scored twice in the first half and Brighton was in control from there in a battle of unbeaten teams at Webster.

Clasgens bounced off a couple tacklers for a 15-yard score to get the Bruins on top in the first quarter. He added a nifty 33-yard touchdown run on 4th and 3 in the second quarter that made it 13-0.

Schroeder sliced the lead to six after Alex DeRosa floated a perfect deep ball to Torance Washington for a 60 yard TD. It was 13-7 at the half.

Tahj Jackson restored the Brighton two-score lead with a 28-yard scamper to the house early in the third quarter. Elijah Lamonaco followed with a 19-yard touchdown on the next Bruins possession.

Clasgens left the game with an apparent left arm or wrist or hand injury in the third quarter. He did not return. Jackson played quarterback for the final Brighton touchdown drive using a “Wildcat” style offense.

The Bruins had the game well enough in hand from there.

Clasgens still topped the Bruins with 177 yards rushing playing only two-thirds of the game. Jackson got into triple digits with 105 yards on the ground.

Brighton remained perfect at 4-0 while Schroeder drops to 3-1.

East Rochester/Gananda 22, Attica 6

Chaunsey Gilbert led the way with 141 rushing yards and a touchdown to help lift the Bombers over the Blue Devils 22-6.

After a scoreless first quarter, East Rochester/Gananda got on the board first after Carter Lathrop connected with Miles Caviness for a 39-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter.

The following drive, the Bombers would get a fourth-down stop and marched right back down the field as Lathrop found Caviness again for another touchdown.

Late in the fourth, Blue Devils’ Wyatt Kaufman muscled his way into the endzone for their only score of the game.

Cole Ricci and Hunter Groh led the Bombers’ defense with 12 tackles each.

The Bombers move to 4-0 and will take on Waterloo next Friday night.

Avon 26, Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen 6

Thomas Welch and Andrew Roland each had two touchdown runs as Avon got another home win Friday night.

Welch scored the first points of the game on a short TD plunge. Cal-Mum/B-B answered in the second quarter with a pretty Kyle Wade to Scott Essig 17 yard touchdown connection, but Avon still led 7-6 at the half.

Welch added to the lead with a four-yard score in the third quarter. Rowland had both of his touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Both came on scripted QB keepers around the left end.

Rowland finished with 281 total yards on 182 rushing and 99 passing. Welch rolled up 153 yards rushing himself.

Avon improves to 4-0 with the win. Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen drops to 2-2.

Canandaigua 54, Olympia/Odyssey 14

The Canandaigua Braves, ranked third in the state in Class A, wasted no time disposing of the Griffins. They turned a 42-0 halftime lead into a 54-14 win.

Bryan Boldrin tossed two touchdown passes and Brady Comella ran for a pair in the victory. Boldrin went 7-for-8 for 147 yards, throwing his scores to Jaxon Grant and Eric Platten. Ryan Gavette started off the scoring for the Braves, he finished with 68 yards and his touchdown.

Canandaigua, 4-0, takes on Arcadia next week while Olympia/Odyssey hosts Eastridge.