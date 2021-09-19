Football Frenzy: September 18, 2021

Football Frenzy

Royal Comets win a nail-bitter while East/WOIS and ER/Gananda make statements

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rush-Henrietta 14, Monroe 12

The Royal Comets defense got the stop they needed on a two-point conversion attempt with just over a minute remaining to top the Red Jackets.

Rush-Henrietta got the only points of the first half on a Makhare Rogers one-yard score on their first drive of the game. The Royal Comets were set up by a Sam Bawden strip-sack which was recovered by Kaden Johnson.

The Royal Comets went up 14-0 in the third quarter on a Jayden Scott touchdown run, but Jayden Johnson answered with a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Noah O’Nell Hill-Billings marched the Red Jackets down the field and connected with Unique Jackson from 22 yards out to make it 14-12 with just over a minute to play. But O’Nell Hill-Billings was unable to scramble in on the two-point conversion and R-H recovered the onside kick to win.

East/World of Inquiry 54, Olympia/Odyssey 0

The Eagles put last week’s loss to Spencerport behind them with a convincing win over Olympia/Odyssey.

Anthony Diaz returned a punt for a touchdown to start the scoring. Dion Mather threw a touchdown to Cam Higgins on the next drive and Marcus Robinson ran in the touchdown to make it a three-score game early in the second quarter.

Diaz ended up with 102 receiving yards, highlighted by a 92-yard touchdown. Mather had 271 yards passing and two touchdowns.

East Rochester/Gananda 54, Bishop Kearney Rochester Prep/RACS 18

Manny Sepulveda had three touchdowns, two receiving and a pick-six, to lead the Bombers to a 3-0 start.

The Bombers had a 41-0 lead at halftime and imposed their will on the Kings. Sepulveda finished with 90 yards on five catches.

The 3-0 Bombers will take on on Attica next week at home on Friday night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage
Download Our App

Don't Miss