Football Frenzy: September 18, 2021

Rush-Henrietta 14, Monroe 12

The Royal Comets defense got the stop they needed on a two-point conversion attempt with just over a minute remaining to top the Red Jackets.

Rush-Henrietta got the only points of the first half on a Makhare Rogers one-yard score on their first drive of the game. The Royal Comets were set up by a Sam Bawden strip-sack which was recovered by Kaden Johnson.

The Royal Comets went up 14-0 in the third quarter on a Jayden Scott touchdown run, but Jayden Johnson answered with a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Noah O’Nell Hill-Billings marched the Red Jackets down the field and connected with Unique Jackson from 22 yards out to make it 14-12 with just over a minute to play. But O’Nell Hill-Billings was unable to scramble in on the two-point conversion and R-H recovered the onside kick to win.

East/World of Inquiry 54, Olympia/Odyssey 0

The Eagles put last week’s loss to Spencerport behind them with a convincing win over Olympia/Odyssey.

Anthony Diaz returned a punt for a touchdown to start the scoring. Dion Mather threw a touchdown to Cam Higgins on the next drive and Marcus Robinson ran in the touchdown to make it a three-score game early in the second quarter.

Diaz ended up with 102 receiving yards, highlighted by a 92-yard touchdown. Mather had 271 yards passing and two touchdowns.

East Rochester/Gananda 54, Bishop Kearney Rochester Prep/RACS 18

Manny Sepulveda had three touchdowns, two receiving and a pick-six, to lead the Bombers to a 3-0 start.

The Bombers had a 41-0 lead at halftime and imposed their will on the Kings. Sepulveda finished with 90 yards on five catches.

The 3-0 Bombers will take on on Attica next week at home on Friday night.