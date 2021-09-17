Football Frenzy: September 17, 2021

Brighton 21, Webster Thomas 14

Brennan Clasgens scored from a yard out with 40 seconds left to give the Bruins a monster home win in an excellent game between two teams that began the night 2-0.

Clasgens had to convert a 4th and 1 from the Titans 15 to keep the drive alive. Brighton also converted another 4th and short by drawing the Titans offside.

Thomas scored the only points of the first half on a 4th and goal play from the Brighton three-yard line.

Thomas opened the second half by throwing a deflected interception, but the Titans fought off a 1st and goal from the half-yard line (run for zero, 15-yard illegal block, run for two, sack, run for nothing) to remain in front 7-0 to the 4th quarter. Then, it got fun.

Brighton opened the quarter with a Clasgens one-yard plunge to finally get the Bruins on the board. After forcing a Thomas punt, Brighton took the lead via a Tahj Jackson 38 yard touchdown run.

Thomas answered with a gorgeous Eli Adams 17 yard throw to Will Henry who dove for the catch and still barely got a foot down in the back of the end zone. Adams was brilliant on the drive, completing passes for multiple first downs.

However, the Bruins still had half a quarter to work with and used almost all of it for the game-winning drive. Every snap was a run by Clasgens or Jackson.

Jackson led the Bruins with 178 yards rushing while Clasgens added 81.

The win kept Brighton unbeaten at 3-0 while the Titans dropped to 2-1. There’s a very good chance these two could meet again in the Class A1 championship game.

Fairport 24, Hilton 21

Tyler Pucci booted a 35-yard field goal with just over a minute remaining to give Fairport a 24-21 win over Hilton, their first victory of the season.

Tied at 14 after halftime, Hilton took the lead when Tyler Letcher hit Carter Clark in the endzone on second and goal from six yards out to put the Cadets up 21-14.

With nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Red Raiders had their answer as Gavin Illingworth threw a quick pass to Robert Cameron who sprinted down the sideline 65 yards to the endzone to make it 21-21.

After a Hilton punt, Fairport went on a methodical drive that heavily featured their star running back Joe Giggie. The Red Raiders got it down to first and goal at the six, but moved backward on a false start, bad snap, and a holding penalty.

It did not make a difference as Tyler Pucci calmly took the field and launched a booming field goal from 35 yards out that may have been good from 50.

Hilton’s last prayer was not answered as Cameron notched an interception to seal the game.

Hilton will try once again to notch a win next week against Pittsford while Fairport will try and get back to .500 against Victor.

Aquinas 41, Pittsford 21

Will Benjamin and Terrell Richards each scored three touchdowns as the Irish pulled away from Pittsford in the second half to win at home Friday night.

Rex Eidlin had an interception in the end zone for Pittsford at the end of the first half to keep the game tight at 14-13 Aquinas after the first half. The game didn’t stay tight for long.

AQ scored on their first two touches of the second half. Following a Panthers fumble, Mykel White hit Richards for a 35 yard TD to make it 21-13 Irish. Pittsford failed on fourth down to end their next possession and Benjamin made the Panthers pay with a 60-yard sprint down the left sideline on the very next snap.

Pittsford hung in with a 4th down stop in the red zone to keep the outcome still somewhat in doubt, but Benjamin scored early in the 4th quarter to give AQ a commanding 35-13 lead. The Benjamin TD was set up by a Richards 55 yard punt return inside the Pittsford 30 yard line.

Nick Sanko and Nathan Rodi each had touchdown runs for Pittsford. The Panthers had first-half leads of 7-0 and 13-7 before Aquinas took over. A 75-yard catch and run from White to Richards in the second quarter gave Aquinas the lead for good.

Benjamin ended up with 192 yards rushing while Richards put up 168 yards receiving on just four catches. Jahlil Johnson had two sacks and a fumble recovery defensively for the Irish.

Aquinas remained perfect at 3-0 while Pittsford fell to 2-1.

Canandaigua 41, Greece Athena 7

The Braves scored early and often and from distance as the Braves asserted themselves in a battle of unbeaten teams.

Senior quarterback Bryan Boldrin completed six passes on ten attempts for 310 yards and four touchdowns. All of his passing stats were in the first half alone.

Boldrin threw for touchdowns on Canandaigua’s first two plays from scrimmage, the first an 85-yard pass to Brady Comella and the second a 60-yard pass to Jaxon Grant. The Braves led 28-0 after the first quarter.

Grant finished with 2 catches, both for touchdowns, and 96 yards. Tysheed Crockton caught an 88-yard touchdown pass and had an interception as well. Ryan Gavette ran for 78 yards on four carries, including an impressive 60-yard score in the third quarter. Boldrin had the other score, a 48-yard interception return for a touchdown.

McQuaid 29, Victor 6

John Mahar passed for 300 yards and four touchdowns as McQuaid scored another impressive win in Victor Friday night.

Parris Smiley topped 200 total yards, including a 63-yard touchdown reception that required Smiley to break out of a double-team tackle near midfield. That score gave McQuaid a 13-6 lead in the second quarter. Joey Luezzi followed with his second TD catch of the game and the Knights went to halftime leading 20-6.

McQuaid added a field and a Xaye Collier touchdown reception in the second half. Collier also had two interceptions in the game.

CJ Palmieri scored the lone Victor touchdown in the second quarter from a yard out to draw the Blue Devils within 7-6.

McQuaid is now 3-0 while Victor slides to 1-2.

UPrep 18, Irondequoit 6

After being shut out in the first half, the Griffins found life in the final two quarters as they scored 18 unanswered points to move to 2-1 on the year.

The Eagles got their only points in the game early in the second quarter when a UPrep punt was kicked into one of their own blockers. It was scooped up by Joshua Luciano at the four-yard line which he quickly took into the end zone.

With less than two minutes left in the third, Clyde Davis, Jr. hit Mark McClary in the corner of the end zone from 18 yards out to make it 6-6. Davis Jr. finished 8-for-14 passing for 62 yards on the day.

Raykin Chenier gave the Griffins the lead with just over five minutes remaining on an eight-yard touchdown run. Chenier provided most of the offense for the Griffins, tallying 143 yards on 22 carries. Lavari Smith added some insurance with a 27-yard touchdown run with less than two minutes to play.

UPrep moves to 2-1 while Irondequoit falls to 1-2.

Honeoye Falls-Lima 27, Wilson 0

Zack Meachum rushed for 200 yards and two scores as the Cougars cruised to a home win.

HF-L also had a second-half pick-6 after leading 13-0 at the half.

The Cougars are still unbeaten at 3-0. Wilson is now 0-3, but Friday’s game was their first all season decided by more than one touchdown.