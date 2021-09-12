Football Frenzy: September 11, 2021

Webster Thomas 27, Churchville-Chili 12

Eli Adams accounted for over 300 yards of total offense as a strong first half pushed the Titans to 2-0 on the year.

The Titans scored three touchdowns in the final six minutes of the first quarter. The first was a 29-yard touchdown from Adams to Will Richardson. The second was a short rushing touchdown by Jake Sukhenko and the third was a 22-yard run by Adams.

Sukhenko scored his second short rushing touchdown of the game in the second quarter, the final points for the Titans. Adams finished with 236 yards through the air and 77 yards on the ground.

Camron Taylor and Jonathan Jeffers scored the Saints’ two touchdowns, Taylor’s in the third quarter and Jeffers’ in the fourth, a strike from QB Tyler Meisenzahl.

Thomas takes on fellow unbeaten Brighton on Friday while Churchville-Chili takes on Penfield on Saturday.

Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton 18, Wilson 14

The Mustangs used a hook and lateral to take the lead just before the half and held on against Wilson at Marina Auto Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Dansville/Way-Co had the ball at the 15 with eight seconds left in a 6-6 game when they decided to get tricky. Nathaniel Gardner hit Andrew Morrow with a short pass to the nine-yard line and Morrow pitched to Evan Pruonto running to the outside. The ball landed on the ground at the nine and took a perfect bounce into Pruonto’s breadbasket. He had to avoid a couple of tacklers but found the end zone for a go-ahead score.

Von’Joseph Praylor had gotten the Wildcats even on a short touchdown run late in the first quarter. Wilson recovered a Dansville/Way-Co muffed punt at the one-yard line and was able to cash the turnover in.

Dansville scored first in the second half to make it 18-6. Wilson answered with a TD and two-pointer, but the Mustangs ran out the clock to seal the win.

It’s the first win of the year for Dansville/Way-Co. They’re now 1-1. Wilson drops to 0-2 with a four-point loss and an overtime loss in week one.

Frewsburg 32, Finney/Northstar 0

Zach Gifford helped the Bears break open a tight game at halftime with a pair of long third quarter runs in an 8-man game in Penfield Saturday afternoon.

Frewsburg led 8-0 at the half, but Gifford capped the first drive of the second half with a 30-yard inside handoff for a touchdown that doubled the Bears lead.

On the next possession, Frewsburg went back to the same play and Gifford rumbled 40 yards down to the 15. Draven DeJesus kept and scored a 16-yard touchdown two plays later extending the Bears lead to 24-0.

Zack Winters was a monster most of the day running the ball for the Bears and capped the scoring with a one-yard TD in the fourth quarter.

Finney/Northstar had chances. The Falcons failed on a pair of fourth downs inside the Frewsburg 10 yard line, including one just before halftime. The second missed opportunity followed a pretty 54-yard hookup from Jon Bovee to Cairo Vargas.

Frewsburg is now 2-0 while Finney/Northstar falls to 1-1.