Football Frenzy: September 10, 2021

Brighton gets a statement win to get to 2-0 while Irondequoit wins a road thriller

Brighton 21, UPrep 19

Ellis Einbinder led the charge for the Bruins to stop a two-point conversion that would have tied the game with under four minutes to play as Brighton held on at Marina Auto Stadium.

Clyde Davis, Jr. hit Mark McClary on a 13-yard touchdown to get the Griffins their two-point shot.

Davis opened the game scoring with another TD pass to T.J. Gilliam. Brighton answered on an Elijah LaMonaco 48 yard scoring run.

The game held at 7-all until late in the first half when a deflected Davis pass dropped into the arms of Bruins linebacker Alex Miller who returned it to the UPrep 15. Brighton cashed in the turnover with a Tahj Jackson short TD run and the Bruins took a 14-7 lead to halftime.

After a scoreless third quarter, Davis converted a 4th down throw to Jordan Jackson for a ten-yard touchdown. The point after was blocked after a slow snap and hold and the Griffins’ mistake would prove costly.

Brennan Clasgens answered the UPrep score with a 25 yard TD run of his own, extending the lead to 21-13 with just over seven minutes to play. This drive was kept alive after UPrep jumped offside on 4th and one inside Griffins’ territory.

UPrep did force a punt after their failed two-point try, but a last-minute drive ended on a fourth down incompletion at the Brighton 35 yard line.

Brighton rolled up 200 yards on the ground, led by 88 from Clasgens. Davis led the UPrep offense with 133 yards passing and all three scores.

Jackson left the game in an ambulance after suffering a leg injury with just over three minutes to play.

The Bruins are now 2-0 while UPrep dropped to 1-1.

Irondequoit 14, Penfield 7

The Eagles notched their first win of the year, using a 4th quarter comeback to take down the Patriots on their home turf.

Early in the final frame leading 7-6, Penfield was driving trying to extend their lead and was faced with a 4th and 23 on Irondequoit’s 33-yard line. The Patriots went for it and converted as Alex Young found Tai Reffell-Pugh over the middle for a big gain to set up first and goal.

However, the Eagles came up with a much-needed stop as Charles Barnes intercepted Young to get the ball back.

After a long methodical drive, Irondequoit took the lead as Erik Barr hit Mekhi Christensen on a short pass and his receiver did the rest, racing for an impressive touchdown.

Down 14-7, the Patriots could not answer and turned the ball over on downs.

With the Eagles needing one more first down to ice the game, Barr took a QB draw up the middle and could not be taken down. That is, until he went down on his own, sitting on the one-yard line to ice the game.

Barr finished with 162 passing yards and 51 rushing yards. He also scored Irondequoit’s first touchdown of the game with his legs.

Irondequoit hosts UPrep next week while Penfield will try and top Gates Chili for their first win of the season

Aquinas 42, Fairport 14

Will Benjamin rushed for two scores and 132 yards as the Irish had little trouble getting past the Red Raiders at home. Benjamin also added a 46-yard reception in the second quarter that sparked a touchdown drive.

Eimaj Giddens needed only seven carries to roll up 101 yards and a touchdown. Jahlil Johnson led the AQ defense with two forced fumbles and three tackles for a loss. He also caught a short TD pass.

After each team scored on their first possession, the Irish ripped off 21 straight points to close the half. Benjamin scored from 46 yards out to give Aquinas the lead for good. Giddens added a short TD early in the second quarter. The long Benjamin reception led to the Johnson TD catch from Mykel White and the Irish took a 28-7 lead to halftime.

A pair of Fairport fumbles led to two more Irish touchdowns to open the second half. White threw his second TD pass on the first and C.J. Robinson scored on a long run to close out the AQ scoring.

Aquinas stayed unbeaten at 2-0. Fairport has now opened the season at 0-2.

Pittsford 21, Rush-Henrietta 6

The Panthers were in control from start to finish as they moved to 2-0 with a win over the Royal Comets.

Less than two minutes into the game, Caleb Lewis connected with Cooper Wilton on a 35-yard touchdown to put Pittsford up 7-0.

In the second quarter, Lewis lofted a pass with touch to Brennan Smith from 14 yards out to take a 14-0 lead at the half.

After a scoreless third quarter, last week’s overtime hero Nick Sanko put the exclamation point on the game with a rushing touchdown for the Panthers’ final points of the game. OJ Singletary scored Rush-Henrietta’s only touchdown of the game on a 75-yard reception from Evan Brock.

Canandaigua 47, Brockport 21

Brady Comella scored four touchdowns on just six touchdowns as the Braves routed Brockport in Canandaigua.

Comella carried on the ground five times for 58 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran an interception back 51 yards for a score.

Elliott Morgan had a return TD of his own on a punt that gave Canandaigua a 28-0 lead in the first quarter.

Freshman quarterback Landon Scott led the Blue Devils with 157 yards passing and a pair of touchdowns, including a 38-yarder to Shamone Johnson.

The Braves have looked impressive through two weeks and stand at 2-0. Brockport is still winless at 0-2.

Spencerport 34, East 12

Brenten Sheffield scored three touchdowns for the Rangers in a convincing win over the Eagles.

Sheffield’s first touchdown came on the very first play on offense for the Rangers as he scampered in from 48 yards out. Joseph Marcello scored the next touchdown for Spencerport, with Sheffield tallying the next two.

East scored a touchdown on a kickoff return late in the second quarter to make it 27-6 at the half, but a Cameron Mesh rushing TD with two minutes left in the 3rd quarter ended any hopes of a comeback.

Arcadia 33, Eastridge 14

Brian Shonitsky passed for three touchdowns helping the Titans to their first win in nearly two full years Friday night in Greece.

Arcadia jumped out to a 13-0 lead early. Shonitsky hit Xavier Smith on a short touchdown to open the scoring and the Titans got a break on their next drive. Shonitsky dumped a short pass to Latrell Rowe who did well to shake tacklers and get inside the five. Rowe fumbled as he reached the goal line, but Isaiah Dunn covered in the end zone for Arcadia’s second TD.

The Lancers rallied from there and Jayden Gamble went straight ahead from ten yards out in the third quarter to pull Eastridge within a point. The two-point conversion put the Lancers up 14-13.

The lead was short-lived. Shonitsky responded with a 30 yard TD to Rowe that put the Titans in front for good.

It was Arcadia’s first win since October of 2019. The Titans went 0-6 in the spring season, but they are 1-1 now. Eastridge dropped to 0-2.

Athena 41, Odyssey/Olympia 22

Tied 14-14 in the first half, Athena scored the next three touchdowns to take a convincing 35-14 lead into halftime as they rolled in their rivalry matchup.

Jayden Rapp did it all for the Trojans, throwing for four passing touchdowns and running for another. He finished with 240 yards on the game. Matt Ranelletta caught two of those touchdowns, finishing with 95 yards on five grabs. Zachary Wake also recorded a receiving touchdown late in the second quarter.

Xavier Jones led the Olympia/Odyssey offense with 120 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.

Victor 26, Hilton 0

The Blue Devils got second-half touchdowns from CJ Palmieri and Sam Gotham as the defense pitched a shutout for an impressive home win Friday night.

Victor reached the end zone in each of the first two quarters and led 13-0 at the half. Palmieri rumbled 40 yards inside the Hilton 30 yard line on the final play of the third quarter to set up Gotham’s 18-yard score.

The Blue Devils bounced back from an overtime loss in the season opener and are now 1-1. Hilton fell to 0-2.