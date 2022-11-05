Class AA

(3) McQuaid 20, (2) Victor 7

Two 2nd half touchdowns from John Harding propelled the Knights to a 20-7 win over the Blue Devils.

Dominic Sansone nailed a 32-yard field goal with 4:41 to play in the first half to give McQuaid a 3-0 lead.

Early in the 3rd quarter, Harding scored from 21 yards out to extend the lead to 10-0. On the ensuing possession, Victor punted to set up McQuaid on the Blue Devils 40-yard line. The very next play, Harding took it to the house for a 60-yard touchdown to make it a 17-0 game.

In the 4th quarter, Sansone would drill another field goal to push the lead to 20-0. Later in the frame, Brady Robinson connected with Cam Ryan in the flat putting the Blue Devils on the board 20-7. However, the Knights defense held strong from there to hold Victor to their lowest total of the season.

McQuaid (8-2) advances to the Class AA championship game where they will take on Pittsford in hopes of winning their fourth sectional title in a row. The Knights are already in the state tournament thanks to the at-large bid being awarded to the runner-up in Class AA.

The matchup will take place on Friday, November 11th at 7 p.m. at SUNY Brockport. These two teams met in Week 4 with the Knights getting the win 36-29.

(4) Pittsford 6, (1) UPrep 0

A stout defensive performance and two field goals by Phil Noyes powered the Panthers into the Class AA championship game.

Noyes kicked a 20-yard field goal late in the second quarter and a 23-yard field goal with 9:32 left in the game. That was all the offense needed as the Panthers defense shut down the explosive Griffin, handing UPrep their first loss of the season.

Thanks to the at-large state tournament bid being awarded to the runner-up in Class AA this year in Section V, the Panthers (5-5) have already clinched a spot in the state tournament. They will play McQuaid in the sectional championship game to try and win their first sectional title as a combined Pittsford program. From 1980-82, Mendon won three straight sectional titles. McQuaid won the regular season matchup 36-29.

Class A1

(2) Hilton 28, (3) Brighton 7

The Cadets advance to the sectional final for the first time in 20 years after taking down the Bruins 28-7.

Hilton’s Jeffrey Broadnax punched it in from one yard with 4:10 remaining in the first quarter to give the Cadets a 7-0 lead. On the next Cadet possession, Broadnax ran 73 yards to the end zone to make it 14-0.

Midway through the second quarter, Brighton’s quarterback Tyler Martinovich called his own number to cut the deficit to 14-7. On the ensuing drive, Colton Thorp linked up with Luke Lockhart from 21-yards out to extend the lead to double digits.

Robert Lowry had the final score of the game with a 14-yard touchdown with 8:23 remaining in the contest.

After 11 consecutive defeats in the sectional semifinal round, Hilton (9-1) is off to the Class A1 title game where they will face undefeated Schroeder.

The game will be held at Fairport High School on Friday, November 11th at 5 p.m. Schroeder won the first matchup back in Week 1 21-14.

(1) Schroeder 35, (5) Churchville-Chili 14

The undefeated Warriors stormed out to a 21-0 lead at the half and 35-0 margin after three quarters as the Warriors moved on to the Class A1 championship game.

Schroeder opened up the game with a long, methodical touchdown drive capped off with an Anthony DeRosa short plunge at the goal line.

Midway through the second quarter, Drew Pagano connected with Justin Maier for a 40-yard gain to set up a one-yard Jack Simpson touchdown. Pagano closed out the first half with a short touchdown pass to Gavin Horton with less than fifteen seconds to play in the frame.

Pagano and Horton connected for another touchdown midway through the third quarter and DeRosa returned an interception 57 yards for Schroeder’s final score.

Schroeder (10-0) will seek their first sectional title since 2009 when they take on Hilton in the championship game. The two teams met in the season opener, with the Warriors winning 21-14 on a late touchdown.

Class A2

(2) Canandaigua 33, (6) Eastridge 19

The Braves move onto the sectional final round in hopes of securing their fourth title in a row.

Canandaigua found themselves in a 13-0 hole early on after fumbling two consecutive kickoffs setting up a pair of Eastridge scores. Late in the first quarter, Tre’mell Coleman ran an 11-yard touchdown to get the Braves on the board 13-7.

Early in the second quarter, Loyall Mouzon had an impressive 32-yard run to the end zone to extend the lead to 19-7. From there, Canandaigua flipped a switch and stepped on the gas.

Eastridge attempted to punt deep in their own territory, however, the snap got away from the punter which resulted in Jude York falling on the ball in the end zone for a Canandaigua score.

After the Braves forced another Lancer punt, Drew Williamee found a wide-open Mason Lloyd for a 10-yard score to give the Braves a 20-19 lead into the break and they never looked back.

Coleman led the way for the Braves with 186 rushing yards on 24 carries and two touchdowns. Williamee had 159 total yards and two scores from his quarterback position.

Canandaigua (9-1) will take on 10-0 East in the Class A2 title game on Friday, November 11th at 8 p.m. at Fairport High School. The Eagles won round one back in Week 4 in thrilling fashion 26-21.

(1) East/World of Inquiry 27, (5) Brockport 3

The Eagles used a strong second half to race past the Blue Devils and advance to the sectional championship game.

On East’s first drive of the game, Kelvin Shepard took a pop-pass from Zymeir Jackson 57 yards for the first score of the game.

The Blue Devil defense held up from there, as Nathan Parker kicked a 45-yard field goal as the half expired to make it 7-3 at the break.

East got tricky on their next touchdown, as Jackson tossed it back to Anthony Diaz who hit Sheppard in the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown with 2:50 left in the third quarter.

Early in the fourth, Jackson hit Diaz for a 25-yard play-action touchdown to give the Eagles some breathing room with 9:46 to play. Jackson closed off the game with a 60-yard bomb to Sheppard. Shepard finished with three touchdowns and 133 yards while Jackson ended up with 216 yards and three scores.

East (10-0) will take on Canandaigua in the sectional championship as they try and win their first title since 2005. The two teams met in the regular season with the Eagles winning a 26-21 thriller.

Class B

(1) Batavia 56, (4) Livonia 14

The Blue Devils handled business once again scoring 50 or more points for the second time in three weeks.

Quarterback Ja’Vin McFollins accounted for four touchdowns in the contest. The senior quarterback had 242 yards on just eight completions with Cole Grazioplene and Carter McFollins-Cramer responsible for 213 of those receiving yards.

Zay Griffin got in on the action with 141 total yards on just eight touches. Aiden Anderson and Cameron McClinic combined for 216 yards on the ground while each finding the pay dirt once.

Batavia (10-0) will await the winner of Monroe/HFL in the Class B sectional title game where the Blue Devils look to go back-to-back. The Red Jackets and Cougars play on Saturday afternoon.

Class C

(4) East Rochester/Gananda 22, (1) Le Roy 21

A go-ahead two-point conversion with 7:14 to play was the difference as the Bombers defeated the Oatkan Knights by a single point to move on to the Class C Championship game.

The Bombers led 14-7 at the half thanks to two rushing touchdowns by Cadearrell Sneed, Jr. Tony Piazza scored Le Roy’s first-half touchdown.

Le Roy stormed back to take a 21-14 lead via two short rushing touchdowns by Drew Strollo and Jackson Fix.

But the defending sectional champs had the answer early in the fourth quarter. On fourth down, Brayden Dohse connected with Miles Caviness who busted off a 46-yard gain to reach the one-yard line. Dohse snuck it in for the score on the next play.

The Bombers went for two and Sneed took the direct snap and muscled his way into the end-zone to put his team in front.

Le Roy had two chances to score again but each time they came up short on fourth down.

Mike Daniels led the Bombers on offense with 107 yards on 13 carries. Sneed finished with 61 yards on 19 carries with two touchdowns and a two-point conversion. Dohse completed 12 of his 16 attempts for 158 yards, with Caviness catching seven balls for 107 yards and Manny Sepulveda snagging five receptions for 51 yards. Samuel Morgante had an interception on defense.

ER/Gananda (9-1) will look to redeem their only loss of the regular season as they will take on Attica in the Class C Championship game. The Blue Devils defeated Penn Yan/Dundee 25-7 in the other semifinal game. Attica (8-2) won the regular season matchup 40-32 in Week 2. That championship game will be played Saturday, November 12th at SUNY Brockport at 3 p.m.

Class D

(1) Oakfield-Alabam/Elba 40, (4) York/Pavillion 6

(2) Alexander 43, (3) Avon 13

Class 8-Man

(1) Canisteo-Greenwood 68, (4) Red Jacket 34

(2) Pembroke 40, (3) Bolivar-Richburg 18