Class AA Quarterfinals

(1) UPrep 52, (8) Fairport 20

The Griffins pulled away in the second half to keep their undefeated season and sectional title hopes alive.

Quarterback Noah Hill had an impressive day with 15 completions for 234 passing yards and five touchdowns. Darius Poles led the receivers with nine catches for 144 yards and three scores.

Christopher Jean supplied the ground attack with 140 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.

UPrep (9-0) advances to the sectional semifinals where they will face fourth-seeded Pittsford. The Griffins were victorious in a Week 6 matchup winning 20-17.

(2) Victor 28, (7) Aquinas 13

The Blue Devils managed to close out the Li’l Irish after an eventful fourth quarter to advance to the semifinals.

Victor led 14-6 entering the fourth quarter and extended their lead early in the frame as Brady Robinson connected with Adam Ruffalo for a short touchdown to extend the lead to 21-6.

Aquinas answered with a 31-yard CJ Robinson touchdown run to make it 21-13 with just over nine minutes remaining.

The Aquinas defense got a stop on fourth down to give their offense the ball back with 5:31 left in the game.

On the ensuing drive, Aquinas got into Blue Devil territory when quarterback Ben Newman scrambled to pick up a few extra yards. Newman started to slide, albeit awkwardly, when he was sandwiched by two defenders and fumbled. Victor recovered the fumble and no flags were thrown on the play.

Victor was stopped once again, but after punting deep into Li’l Irish territory, Aquinas could not get anything going on offense and was stopped on 4th down.

Chris Palmiere added the exclamation point on a short touchdown run on fourth down.

Victor (8-1) will take on McQuaid in the semifinals next week.

(3) McQuaid 49, (6) Rush-Henrietta 21

The Knights stormed back from an early deficit to move onto the Class AA semifinals.

The Royal Comets took a 14-0 lead in the second quarterback behind two touchdowns from Robert Poles-Harrison. McQuaid turned up the heat from there scoring 28 points unanswered to take a 28-14 lead.

John Harding led the way for the Knights with four total touchdowns.

Third-seeded McQuaid (7-2) will take on the two-seed, Victor, in the Class AA semifinals. It will be a rematch of the regular season finale where the Blue Devils came out on top 21-7.

(4) Pittsford 35, (5) Penfield 8

The Panthers scored the first 35 points of the game as they cruised into the sectional semifinals.

Pittsford led 29-0 at the half, highlighted by Jackson Green’s 73-yard punt return touchdown in the second quarter.

Caleb Lewis connected with Luke Fliss on two first-half touchdown passes while Nathan Rodi scored two short rushing touchdowns.

After struggling with injuries for much of the regular season, Pittsford (4-5) appears to have gotten back on track and will take on undefeated UPrep in the semifinals.

Class A1 Quarterfinals

(2) Hilton 45, (7) Gates Chili 14

The Cadets extended their winning streak to eight as they moved on the sectional semifinals.

Josiah Lane ran 79-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the game to give the Spartans a quick 6-0 lead. From there, the Cadets took off scoring the next 45 points.

Jeff Broadnax led the way on the ground with 114 yards and a touchdown. Cadets’ quarterback Colton Thorpe added 75 rushing yards of his and found the pay dirt twice.

Hilton (8-1) will take on Brighton in the Class A1 semifinals. The Cadets won the Week 7 matchup 35-20.

Class A2 Quarterfinals

(1) East/World of Inquiry 50, (8) Wilson/Early College 8

Zymier Jackson threw for two touchdowns while Amari Young ran for 138 yards and three scores on 13 carries as the top-seeded undefeated Eagles rolled past Wilson.

The Eagles led 40-8 at the half, with Davion Lamar Singleton scoring Wilson’s only touchdown on a 59-yard pass from Jaylen Hardeman.

The loss was also the final game for Wilson/Early College head coach Greg Mortier who led the Wildcats for the last 22 years.

East/World of Inquiry (9-0) will take on Brockport in the semifinals.

(5) Brockport 34, (4) Irondequoit 21

The Blue Devils scored 27 unanswered to seal their comeback bid and move onto the semifinal round for the first time since 2017.

Sophomore signal caller Landon Scott completed 10 of his 21 passes for 189 yards to go along with three touchdowns. Nathan Parker caught seven passes for 117 yards and two scores. He also recovered a fumble from his linebacker position.

Parker, Tyler Judd, Ryan Miller, and Brayden Spencer all snagged an interception for the Blue Devils.

Brockport (5-4) now riding a three-game winning streak will take on East in the Class A2 semifinals. The Eagles won the season-opening matchup 54-8.

(6) Eastridge 50, (3) Athena 48

In a back-and-forth high-scoring thriller, the Lancers came out on top behind a game-winning field goal from Austin DiFiore.

Trailing 48-41 with less than two minutes remaining, Eastridge scored on a trick play with Loyall Mouzon throwing it from the wide receiver position to Amere Rodgers to get within one. The Lancers went for two but failed, however, DiFiore recovered his own onside kick to give Eastridge the ball near midfield. Brennen Russo connected with Cordell Young on a 40-yard pass to set up DiFiore’s kick.

Russo quarterbacked the Lancers’ offense with 16 completions for 207 yards and two touchdowns. Loyall Mouzon racked up 105 receiving yards and a score off nine catches.

Amere Rodgers had 96 yards on the ground and found the end zone once as well. Sherman Carson had an all-around game with 241 total yards and two touchdowns.

Eastridge (4-5) will take on Canandaigua in the Class A2 semifinals. In their first matchup, the Braves won 39-19.

Class C Quarterfinals

(4) East Rochester/Gananda 38, (5) Lyons/Sodus 0

Manny Sepulveda became Section V’s all-time leader of receptions as the Bombers shut out the Lions.

Sepulveda broke the record on a 17-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. He finished with five receptions for 65 yards and the score.

Brayden Dohse threw for two touchdowns in the game, the other to Miles Caviness. Cadearrell Sneed Jr. got it done on the ground for the Bombers, scoring three times with 117 yards on ten carries.

East Rochester/Gananda (8-1) will take on top-seeded Le Roy in the semifinals.

Other Sectional Quarterfinal Scores

Class A1

(1) Schroeder 48, (8) Olympia/Odyssey 0

(3) Brighton 27, (6) Thomas 9

(5) Churchville-Chili 14, (4) Spencerport 6

Class A2

(2) Canandaigua 34, (7) Arcadia 8

Class B

(1) Batavia 35, (8) Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton 0

(3) Honeoye Falls-Lima 48, (6) Palmyra-Macedon 22

(4) Livonia 44, (5) Wayne 6

Class C

(1) Le Roy 28, (8) Haverling 20

(2) Penn Yan/Dundee 40, Midlakes 7

(3) Attica 14, (6) Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry 10

Class D

(2) Alexander 33, (7) Clyde-Savannah 0

(3) Avon 28, (6) Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen 7

(5) Notre Dame Batavia 30, (4) York/Pavilion 20

8-Man

(1) Canisteo-Greenwood 36, (8) Mynderse 6

(2) Pembroke 49, (7) Wellsville 22

(3) Bolivar-Richburg 26, (6) Holley 22