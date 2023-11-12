Class AA Championship: (1) McQuaid 45, (2) UPrep 15

Behind a dominant rushing attack, the Knights grabbed a record-breaking fifth straight sectional title Saturday afternoon.

On their first drive of the game, UPrep quarterback Tavion Byrd connected with Tyrell Simmons on a 45-yard touchdown pass to give the Griffins a quick 7-0 lead. From that point forward, McQuaid leaned on their running game and never looked back.

The Knights used old-fashioned football to score the next 45 points to put the game out of reach. McQuaid threw just one pass in the game. Senior running back John Harding led the way with four rushing touchdowns for the Knights. Harding was also named the MVP of the game.

McQuaid’s Eoin Meyer was named the Offensive MVP after scoring a pair of rushing touchdowns while Nathan Earl earned the Defensive MVP of the contest.

McQuaid (11-0) will face Section VI champion Bennett in the Far West Regionals on Saturday, November 18th at Williamsville South High School. Bennett has knocked off McQuaid in the last two meetings in the state quarterfinals.

Class B Championship: (1) Monroe 26, (2) Honeoye Falls-Lima 0

The Red Jackets posted their eighth shutout of the season en route to their first sectional title since 1979. It’s the second time this season that Monroe has defeated the Cougars.

Khaya Moses threw two touchdown passes to Amari Colon in the first half to give Monroe a 14-0 lead into the break. The Red Jackets added two more scores in the fourth quarter after touchdown receptions from Landan McKnight and Styhles McKenzie-Baker.

Next up for Monroe (11-0) is a date with Health Sciences/Global Concepts in the Far West Regionals. The game will take place on Saturday, November 18th at Williamsville South High School at 3:30 pm.

Class C Championship: (1) Le Roy 27, (2) Attica/Alexander 14

Le Roy earned their 16th sectional title after stifling Attica/Alexander’s running game for the majority of the contest. It’s the first brick for the Oatkan Knights since 2014.

Andrew Strollo led the way for Le Roy with 130 rushing yards on 30 carries and a touchdown. Strollo was also named the MVP of the championship game. Tony Piazza did his part with 94 yards on the ground and two trips to the end zone.

Le Roy quarterback Thomas Condidorio finished with 56 total yards and a rushing touchdown.

Trent Woods led Attica/Alexander from the quarterback position with seven completions for 128 yards and a score. Woods also added 80 yards via the ground. Samuel Strzelec finished with 24 rushing yards for the Blue Devils.

Le Roy (11-0) will put their undefeated record on the line in the Far West Regionals against Section VI’s Salamanca. The contest will be held at Williamsville South High School on Saturday, November 18th at 12:00 pm.

W-FL Independent Championship: Palmyra-Macedon 35, Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield 6

Camron Quick threw for three touchdowns and ran in another as the Red Raiders completed their perfect season with the first-ever Wayne-Finger Lakes Independent Football League championship.

Pal-Mac scored a pair of touchdowns in the first five minutes, as Quick threw touchdown passes to Evan Lent and Trey Porpora for a 14-0 lead. Lent’s was a 61-yard catch and run while Porpora’s was from 36 yards out on fourth down.

At the end of the first quarter, Quick ran in a QB sneak for a 21-0 lead.

The Wildcats answered as Ryan Clark returned the ensuing kickoff 54 yards. Brayden Amadeo plunged in for a short touchdown to make it 21-6.

The score remained that way until midway through the third quarter when Porpora caught a 27-yard touchdown from Quick. Porpora leaped up and caught the pass with a defender draped on his back.

Cody Quick finished the game off with a 50-yard touchdown run to start the fourth quarter.

Pal-Mac’s season finishes with a 9-0 record. Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield ends the year at 6-3.