Football Frenzy: October 9, 2021

OJ Singletary celebrates with his teammates and head coach Jason Collins after returning a kickoff for a touchdown. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

Rush-Henrietta 28, Fairport 25

Jayden Scott scored three rushing touchdowns as the Royal Comets picked up their second win of the season against their rivals.

Scott scored the first touchdown of the game on a one-yard run, followed by a Fairport Joe Giggie 6-yard score to make it 7-7 at the half.

Scott ran in another short touchdown after the break, followed by a Tyler Pucci 31-yard field goal that cut Rush Henrietta’s lead to 14-10.

OJ Singletary returned the ensuing kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown to put the Royal Comets up 21-10.

Giggie answered with another score late in the third quarter, but a final tally by Scott in the fourth quarter put the game out of reach. Scott finished with 102 yards on the ground.

Giggie ran one more in late in the fourth quarter to make the score 28-25 after a successful two-point conversion, but the Royal Comets recovered the onside kick. Giggie tallied 150 yards on 36 attempts.

Rush-Henrietta moved to 3-3 with the win while Fairport dropped to 1-5 with the loss.

Olympia/Odyssey 42, Newark/Marion 6

Amari Colon was responsible for four touchdowns as the Spartans got their first win of the year.

Before the half, Kellen Foster scored off a screen pass to get Newark/Marion on the board for their lone touchdown of the game.

Xavier Jones of the Griffins accounted for two touchdowns including returning a kickoff for a touchdown. He also ran for 140 yards on 14 attempts

Pembroke 22, Finney Northstar 12

A strong all-around game for the Dragons moved them to 4-1 on the season.

Finney’s Jon Distasio scored the first points of the game as he ran it in to put the Falcons up 6-0.

Tyson Totten ran in a score for Pembroke in the second quarter for a 8-6 lead at the half.

Coming out of halftime, Caleb Felski took a kickoff back for 90 yards to extend the Dragon lead to 16-6.

Tyson Totten carried the ball 17 times for 109 yards and a touchdown for the Dragons. Chase Guzdek of Pembroke had 16 tackles including three for a loss.