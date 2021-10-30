Football Frenzy: October 29, 2021

Playoffs begin in all classes, Class A championships are set

Class AA Quarterfinals: (2) Aquinas 40, (7) Fairport 21

Will Benjamin and Emaji Giddens combined for five touchdowns helping Aquinas defeat Fairport in the Class AA sectional quarterfinals.

On Aquinas’ first possession of the game, Giddens scored from two yards out to put the Lil’ Irish on the board first.

Later in the quarter, off a play-action fake, Mykel White found Giddens for another touchdown extending the lead to 13-0.

With less than two minutes left in the first quarter, on fourth and 1, Giddens bounced a carry outside where he would take it to the house for his third touchdown of the quarter.

Giddens finished with 135 rushing yards while Benjamin finished with 225 total yards.

Aquinas will move onto the Class AA semifinals where they will take on Pittsford.

Class AA Quarterfinals: (3) Pittsford 41, Rush-Henrietta 19

Nick Sanko scored four rushing touchdowns as the Panthers moved on to the semifinals with a 41-19 win over Rush-Henrietta.

Sanko scored the first two touchdowns of the game for Pittford, while Caleb Lewis ran in another for a 20-13 halftime lead.

It was just a one-score game heading into the fourth quarter with Pittsford leading 27-19, but a Sanko touchdown run from five yards out with 9:40 left put the game out of reach.

Pittsford will take on Aquinas in the semifinals.

Class AA Quarterfinals: (5) Victor 25, (4) Hilton 0

The Blue Devils pitched a shutout as they took down the Cadets 25-0.

After a scoreless first quarter, Sam Gotham punched it in down on the goal line for the first score of the ball game.

Early in the third quarter, Adam Ruffalo scored off a long touchdown run to make it a 12-0 game. The Blue Devils defense played outstanding in this offense shutting out a Cadets offense that scored 29 points on Aquinas last week.

Victor advances to the Class AA semifinals where they will play on top-seeded McQuaid.

Class A2 Semifinals: (2) Spencerport 39, (7) East/WOIS 8

Spencerport jumped out to a big lead early and never looked back defeating East/WOIS 39-8.

The Spencerport offense had several players step up with five different Rangers scoring a touchdown in the contest. Cameron Mesh scored two touchdowns in the second quarter giving the Rangers a 24-0 lead heading into the half.

Late in the fourth quarter, Kelvin Shepard scored from 76 yards out for East to prevent the shutout.

The Rangers will be looking for their first-ever sectional title as they take on Canandaigua in the Class A2 sectional finals. The two teams met earlier in the season with the Braves coming out on top 31-13.

Class A1: (2) UPrep 16, (3) Schroeder 7

Raykim Chenier ran for 180 yards on 28 carries, scoring both touchdowns for the Griffins to put UPrep in the A1 championship game.

Leading 8-7 in the third quarter, Chenier busted the game open as he took a handoff up the left sideline 70 yards for a score.

Defensively, Sharod Watkins had four sacks, Isaiah Moonschein had two, and Nazir Wynn added one himself.

UPrep will take on Brighton, who beat Thomas 20-8 thanks to Brennan Clasgens’ three touchdowns.