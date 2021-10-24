Football Frenzy: October 23, 2021

Class A1 Quarterfinals: (4) Thomas 28, (5) Irondequoit

The Titans took down Irondequoit in back-to-back weeks as they shut out the Eagles 28-0.

On the first drive of the game, Thomas quarterback Eli Adams tucked it and ran it in himself for the first and only score of the first half. Adams was responsible for three touchdowns in the game.

There were a combined five fumbles between both teams in the first 24 minutes of action.

In the third quarter, Marley English returned an interception for a touchdown from 20 yards out giving the Titans a 14-0 lead. Later in the quarter, Adams found Thomas Chambers behind the Eagles defense extending the lead to 21.

The Titans shut out Irondequoit last week for the second week in a row, as they defeated them 21-0 in a lightning-shortened regular season finale. They will take on top-seeded Brighton in the Class A1 sectional semifinals.

Victor 49, Rush-Henrietta 6

Victor dominated on the ground running for six touchdowns as they cruised to a 49-6 win over Rush-Henrietta.

A minute and a half into the contest, Victor running back Sam Gotham scored from 20 yards out giving Victor a 7-0 lead. He finished with two rushing touchdowns on the day.

The Blue Devils defense recorded three interceptions throughout the course of the game.

Victor will be the 5th spot in the AA bracket and will travel to 4th-seeded Hilton.

The Royal Comets earned the 6th seed will take on the third-seeded Pittsford Panthers in the Class AA quarterfinals.

Wayne 42, Bishop Kearney/Rochester Prep/RACS 28

The Eagles rolled into the playoffs with a 5-2 record as they disposed of the Kings in their regular season finale.

Michael Prentice got the scoring started with a 65-yard pick-six in the first quarter. On Wayne’s first offensive possession Dylan Vance did all of the work scoring his first of two touchdowns on the day. He finished with 175 yards on the ground.