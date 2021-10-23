Football Frenzy: October 22, 2021

Pittsford 31, McQuaid 21

After trailing 14-0 at the end of the first quarter, Pittsford racked up 31 straight points to upset McQuaid and hand the Knights their first loss of the season.

Caleb Lewis tossed three touchdown passes to Jackson Green in the second quarter, who dominated the contest and was nearly unguardable. The Panthers (6-2) have not lost a game since Green returned to action in Week 5.

Leading 21-14 late in the second quarter, Cooper Wilton intercepted a pass for the Panthers leading to a Pittsford field goal for a 24-14 halftime lead.

Lewis scored on a QB sneak in the third quarter to make it 31-14. McQuaid finally got some life on a long TD pass from John Mahar to Joey Leuzzi to cut it to a 31-21 game.

But the Panther defense got the stops they needed, essentially ending the game as McQuaid fumbled a snap in the red zone trying to score late in the fourth quarter.

McQuaid fell to 7-1 with the loss, but will maintain the top seed in Class AA with the loss by Aquinas. The full AA bracket will be released after Saturday’s Victor/Rush-Henrietta matchup.

Hilton 29, Aquinas 26

Hilton pulled off the upset and took down the Lil’ Irish in a thrilling back and forth game 29-26.

The Cadets had the lead coming out of halftime 14-13, but Mykel White and Aquinas changed that in a hurry with a long touchdown pass to Terrell Richards. Aquinas re-took the lead 20-14.

Later in the third quarter, Peyton Consaul threw a swing pass to Trace Letcher for a score to put the Cadets back on top 21-20.

With three minutes left in the fourth quarter, after an Aquinas possession stalled out in the red zone, they attempted a short field goal but it was blocked by the Hilton defense.

A few plays later, Sean Riley of Aquinas picked off Consaul and took it the other way for six to give Aquinas the 26-21 lead.

With under a minute to go in the game, Consaul found his tight end, Jake Smith, in the front of the end zone for the game-winning score.

Hilton moves to 4-4 on the season while Aquinas drops to 6-2.

A2 Quarterfinals: (4) Arcadia 7, (5) Athena 6

For the second time this season, Arcadia defeated Athena in a low-scoring matchup.

Midway through the first quarter, Brian Shonitsky threw an 85-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Moore to put the Titans up 7-0.

Early in the second quarter, Latrell Rowe of Arcadia recorded an interception putting a stop to a Trojan trick play.

On the opening drive of the second half, Xavier Smith plucked the ball out of the air for the second interception of the day for the Titans.

At the top of the fourth quarter, Athena’s Jayden Smith ran it in from three yards out to make it a 7-6 ball game. The Trojans would go for two but the attempted pass was batted down at the goal line.

On the final play of the game, Jaden Polk joined the interception club as he recorded one of his own to ice the game for the Titans.

It was Arcadia’s first sectionals win since 2015. Arcadia will take on Canandaigua in the Class A2 sectional semifinals, who advanced on an Olympia/Odyssey forfeit.

A2 Quarterfinals : (3) East/WOIS 34, (6) Eastridge 16

The Eagles scored the first 20 points of the game to cruise past Eastridge in their quarterfinal matchup.

Jah’Rel Darden scored two rushing touchdowns and Kelvin Shepard caught three receiving touchdowns from Dion Mather to least the Eagles into the next round.

East will travel to Spencerport, who beat Brockport 41-15.

A1 Quarterfinals: (2) UPrep 38, (7) Penfield 0

After a scoreless first quarter, the Griffins found their game to shut out Penfield and move on to the semifinals.

The Griffins were up 16 at the half, highlighted by Raykim Chenier’s 92-yard touchdown run to start the scoring. Chenier finished with 139 yards on the ground on 13 carries.

Clyde Davis Jr. threw three touchdowns, two to Mark McClary and the other to Dekahri Carter. McClary finished with six receptions for 89 yards.

On defense, Sharod Watkins forced a fumble which was recovered by Nazir Wynn for a 40-yard touchdown. Dekahri Carter had an interception as well.

UPrep will take on Schroeder in the A1 semifinals.

A1 Quarterfinals (3) Schroeder 30, (6) Gates Chili 13

In the 3/6 sectionals matchup, Schroeder got the best of Gates Chili 30-13.

Gates Chili’s Neftali Cruz Jr took the opening kickoff back for a touchdown putting the Spartans on the board early 7-0.

On the ensuing possession, Alex DeRosa found Cameron Thompson in the end zone to make it a 7-6 game after a missed PAT.

Midway through the second quarter, Justin Maier ran it in for a score to give Schroeder their first lead of the game 13-7.

Later in the quarter, on 4th and 12 from the 20-yard line, DeRosa threw a dime to Torance Washington for the score to extend the Schroeder lead to 20-7. That would be the last score of the half and the Warriors would finish off their win in the second half.

Schroeder will take on UPrep in the semifinals.

East Rochester/Gananda 41, Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield 6

Carter Lathrop threw for five touchdowns and ran for another as the Bombers finished the regular season with a perfect 8-0 record.

Manny Sepulveda had five receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown, Miles Caviness caught two touchdowns, Caleb Wilcox caught another, and Chaunsey Gilbert grabbed another.

Ethan DeCarlo had a QB sneak for the Wildcats, their only touchdown of the game.

ER/Gananda will be the top seed in the Class C bracket, while Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield will see if their 3-4 record gives them enough power points to get into playoffs.