Football Frenzy: October 2, 2021

Brighton 34, Penfield 6

The Bruins improved to 5-0 on the year with a convincing homecoming victory over Penfield.

Tahj Jackson started the scoring with a 50-yard touchdown run on the Bruins’ first possession of the game. He finished with 141 yards and two touchdowns on just 8 carries.

Brennan Clasgens found Ellis Einbinder on a beautiful 16-yard fade pass to put Brighton up 14-0 in the first quarter. The senior quarterback finished also ran for 40 yards on the ground after leaving last week’s game early with an injury.

The Bruins kept piling it on in the first quarter when Elijah Lamonaco recover a Penfield errant snap in the end zone for another touchdown to make it 21-0. Lamonaco racked up five tackles and an interception and also ran in a touchdown on offense.

Alexander Young broke the shutout as the Penfield QB sneaked one in early in the fourth quarter.

Waverly 27, Livonia 8

The Wolverines spoiled homecoming for Livonia as they took down the Cougars 27-8.

In the first quarter, Matthew Bean intercepted a pass off a deflection and took it the other way for a touchdown. This would be the Bulldogs’ only score of the game.

Early in the second quarter, Joey Tomasso connected with Brady Blauvelt on a long touchdown pass to put Waverly on the board.

Right before halftime, Tomasso tossed another long touchdown and this time it was to Jay Pipher making it 20-8 going into the halfway mark.

Livonia drops to 2-2 on the year and will take on Hornell at home next week.

Honeoye Falls-Lima 35, Bishop Kearney/RACS/Rochester Prep 6

Honeoye Falls-Lima took care of business and stays undefeated after defeating Bishop Kearney 35-6.

On their opening possession, the Cougars drove straight down the field and capped off the drive with Zachary Meacham rushing touchdown. Meacham also blocked a punt and recovered it for a touchdown.

Later in the first, Brody Young tossed a beauty to Aidan Goold for the long touchdown pass to make it 13-0.

Towards the end of the quarter, Donnell Hall punches it in from the one-yard line to put the Cougars up 20-0.

On the first play of the second quarter, Young found Ben Carson on a deep post route to make the score 27-0.

HF-L improved to 5-0 with a win. They’ll take on fellow unbeaten Batavia next week in a rematch of last year’s Class B championship game. HF-L won that game 49-28 to win their first sectional title in program history.