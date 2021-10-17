Football Frenzy: October 16, 2021

East Rochester/Gananda 28, Wayne 15

Chaunsey Gilbert ran for three touchdowns as the Bombers came from behind to take down Wayne Central.

East Rochester/Gananda trailed 15-8 at one point in the first half before going on to score the final 20 points of the game.

Late in the first half, Bomber quarterback Carter Lathrop found Manny Sepulveda for a touchdown to pull within one heading into the halfway mark.

Gilbert’s two second half touchdowns made the difference as the Bombers shut out Wayne in the second half.

Next week, East Rochester/Gananda will play host to Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield while Wayne will take on Bishop Kearney.

Hilton 28, Rush-Henrietta 7

Peyton Consaul scored three times for the Cadets, twice on QB sneaks and the other on a fumble return for a touchdown as the Cadets topped the Royal Comets on a muddy Saturday afternoon.

After a scoreless first quarter, Trace Letcher strip-sacked Evan Brock and Consaul recovered it in the end zone for a 7-0 lead.

With four minutes left in the half, it was Letcher setting up Consaul once again. This time it was a 53-yard run on offense setting up a sneak for his QB which led to a 13-0 lead at the half.

In the third quarter, Letcher punched it in from four yards out one play after a 47-yard run of his own.

Brock scored on a QB sneak late in the third quarter to make it a 20-7 game, but a final score by Consaul dashed any homes of a potential comeback.

Hilton has won three of its last four games after starting the season 1-3.

Canandaigua 33, East/WOIS 16

The Braves will head into the playoffs undefeated after a dominant second quarter against the Eagles.

Early in the first quarter, Elliot Morgan of Canandaigua recovered a blocked punt for 29 yards to put the Braves on the board first 7-0.

In the second quarter, Ryan Gavette punched it in from one yard out to make it a 14-0 ball game. Later in the quarter, Bryan Boldrin threw a 64 yard touchdown pass for a 21-0 lead.

Moments later, after a Morgan interception, Boldrin found Brady Comella for a 29 yard touchdown giving the Braves a 27-0 lead heading into the half.

Boldrin would finish the game with three touchdown passes for 215 yards.

Canandaigua finished the regular season 7-0 and will take on Olympia/Odyssey in the first round of sectionals while East/WOIS will host Eastridge.

Wilson 40, Bishop Kearney/Rochester Prep/RACS 6

Tied at 6 after the first quarter, Damon Clark scored for the Wildcats and Wilson never looked back picking up a big win at Rochester Community Sports Complex.

Clark finished with 193 yards on 21 carries and three touchdowns in the win. Khalil Lewis threw two touchdown passes for 204 yards at QB for the Wildcats.

Wilson moved to 2-5 with the win and will take on Brockport in their regular season final while the Kings will try and take down a strong Wayne team for their first win of the season.

UPrep 30, Churchville-Chili 0

A balanced scoring attack and a strong defensive effort sent the Griffins into the playoffs on a high note with a shutout win over Churchville-Chili.

Christopher Jean and Nazir Wynn both ran for a touchdown and Todd Gillam caught one from Clyde Davis Jr. to lead the Griffins on offense.

On defense, Sharod Watkins and Dekahri Carter each recorded 3.5 tackles for losses in the stifling defensive performances.

The Griffins got it done in all three phases, as Shaeed Smith blocked a punt and Isaiah Moonschein returned it 50 yards for a touchdown.

UPrep will host Penfield in the first round of the A1 playoffs while the Saints will try and upset the top-seeded Brighton.

Brockport 48, Olympia/Odyssey 14

After a slow start offensively, the Blue Devils exploded for 35 points in the second half to earn their first win of the season.

Shamone Johnson took a screen pass 73 yards from Landon Scott for a touchdown late in the second quarter and Jacob Falvey caught a 20-yard TD reception from Scott for the only scores of the first half.

In the third quarter, Johnson and Falvey each scored to push the Blue Devils ahead for good.

Both the Blue Devils and Griffins will try and pull off upsets in the A2 bracket, Brockport against second-seeded Spencerport and Olympia/Odyssey against top-ranked Canandaigua.