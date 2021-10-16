Football Frenzy: October 15, 2021

McQuaid 22, Aqiunas 21

This year’s battle for the Challenge Trophy featured a lightning delay of over an hour, but that wasn’t the only reason why this one turned into a classic. A two-point conversion stop by the Knights with 1:29 remaining was the difference as McQuaid retained the traveling trophy.

After a scoreless first quarter, Will Benjamin busted out a 42-yard touchdown run to give Aquinas a 6-0 lead as the PAT was missed.

The Knights answered with just over seven minutes remaining in the half as John Mahar connected with Xaye Collier who scampered in for a 12-yard score to make it 7-6. Collier finished with 61 receiving yards on four catches.

Lighting then decided to interrupt the action as there was a delay of just over an hour.

Neither team scored in the rest of the first half, then after an abbreviated halftime, Aquinas re-took the lead. Eimaj Giddens scored an 8-yard touchdown to put the Li’L Irish up 12-7. Aquinas went for two and it was unsuccessful.

With nine minutes left in the fourth quarter, McQuaid got back in front on a 5-yard Sean Oberlies touchdown run. Oberlies would finish with 80 yards on 17 carries. Mahar found Collier in the end zone for the 2-point conversion for a 15-12 lead.

The Li’l Irish tied it up as Dominic Bronco made a 20-yarder to even things up 15-15.

With just over four minutes remaining, Xaye Collier picked of an Aquinas pass which set up a Mahar 8-yard touchdown run for a 22-15 lead with 2:24 remaining.

Aquinas quickly marched down the field as Mykel White hit Benjamin on a 9-yard slant with 1:29 remaining to make the deficit just 22-21 pending the two-point try.

The Li’L Irish went for the win and Henry Coke ended the game with an interception on the try to secure the victory.

McQuaid moved to 7-0 with the win while Aquinas fell to 6-1. Each team has one game remaining in the regular season. McQuaid travels to Pittsford while Aquinas heads out to Hilton to take on the Cadets.

Thomas 21, Irondequoit 0

Lightning in the area ended this game early, but the Titans were to come out with the win with some strong defense before things got shut down.

Early in the first quarter, John Roetker of Thomas made a diving catch for an interception after a deflection.

Fast forward to the second quarter, his teammate David Petz snatched an interception out of the air setting up the Titans with great field position. Later in the drive, Marley English punched one in down on the goal line to give Thomas a 7-0 lead going into the half.

After another Thomas interception to start the half, David Petz scored off a seven-yard flip pass from Eli Adams to put the Titans up 14-0.

Later in the quarter, Adams found Petz again down in the red zone. The touchdown made it a three-score game.

This game would get called in the third quarter due to lightning giving Thomas the win 21-0. These teams will face off against each other in the first round of the Class A1 playoffs, with Thomas hosting Irondequoit at the 4-seed.

Le Roy 28, Attica 7

The Oatkan Knights’ homecoming game was delayed for almost an hour and a half due to severe weather, but Le Roy didn’t mind as they started off strong to come away with the win.

Late in the first quarter, John Panepento found Jack Tonzi in the back of the end zone to put Le Roy on the board first. The Oatkan Knights scored two more touchdowns in the second quarter making it a 21-0 lead heading into halftime.

Coming out of the half, Maverick Cook of Le Roy recovered a fumble deep in Attica’s territory setting them up with great field position.

A few plays later, Panepento took it in himself this time to put Le Roy up 28-0.

Le Roy would hold strong and go on to win 28-7. Le Roy moves to 6-1 and will take on Penn Yan/Dundee in their regular season finale.