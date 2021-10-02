Football Frenzy: October 1, 2021

The battle for Webster goes right down to the wire while four undefeated teams keep on rolling

Schroeder 7, Thomas 6

Alex DeRosa hit Nathan DeMay with a four-yard TD late in the first half and the points stood up as the Warriors won the battle for Webster Friday night.

Marley English scored the only Thomas points with a three-yard run to cap the first drive of the second half. However, the point after snap squirted through the holder’s hands and the Titans remained down a point.

Thomas got their best chance to go in front midway through the fourth quarter. David Petz stepped in front of a swing pass for an interception and set the Titans up in Schroeder territory.

The Warriors stiffened quickly and forced Thomas into a fourth and six. The Titans went deep, but Ryan Sigafoos broke it up.

Thomas forced a punt, but could not move the ball on their next possession and failed on a fourth down at their own 30 with four minutes to play.

Schroeder also could not move the ball and was stopped on fourth down, but not before running the clock down inside a minute.

The Titans were able to move the ball inside the Schroeder 40, but their final snap from the 36-yard line was the Stanford band lateral play and it never got going.

Schroeder improves to 4-1 with the win. Thomas has lost three straight after a 2-0 start and fell to 2-3.

Hilton 24, Monroe 18

Tyler Letcher accounts for two touchdowns as he helps Hilton hold off Monroe on homecoming.

Early in the second quarter, Letcher scored on a quarterback sneak on 4th and goal to put the Cadets up 10-6. Later in the quarter, Trace Letcher ran it in from nine yards out to extend the lead to 17-6.

On the following possession, Nicolas Castellana tracked down a deep ball for an interception. Colton Thorp also grabbed an interception on the final play of the second quarter.

The Cadets took off over seven minutes off the clock to start the second half. However, the drive resulted in zero points due to a missed field goal. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Monroe quarterback Noah Hill-Billings threw a touchdown pass to Roberto Robinson to make the score 17-12.

On the next drive on 3rd and 15, Tyler Letcher threw a bomb to Nicolas Castellana for a 67-yard touchdown.

Hilton’s kicker Luka Dodge also added two field goals in the contest.

Hilton improved their record 2-3 and will travel to McQuaid next week to take on the Knights.

Canandaigua 54, Arcadia 18

The Braves went six for six getting six and rolled to another impressive win on their homecoming.

Canandaigua scored touchdowns on each of their first six possessions, including three scores by Elliott Morgan. The first of which was a 29-yard catch and run where Morgan went the final 25 yards or so with only one shoe. That score made it 21-0 Braves after the first quarter.

Arcadia had a chance to get on the board late in first-quarter but fumbled inside the Braves’ 10-yard line. Bryan Boldrin hooked up with Morgan again on a 20-yard score to make it 28-0.

Brady Comella got the next TD on a 21-yard run. He also scored the game’s first points on a short touchdown run less than three minutes into the game. Morgan capped the six for six start with a 70-yard touchdown jaunt. Ryan Gavette had the other first-half trip to the house on a four-yard run.

Lucas Delforte scored both second-half TDs for the Braves on runs of 35 and 18 yards. He actually led all ball carriers with 168 yards on the ground. Morgan ended the game with 135 total yards.

Brian Shonitsky threw a pair of second-half scoring passes for Arcadia. Marcus Moore and Romell Rose were on the receiving end. Deshaun McClemmon had the other Titans points.

Canandaigua is now 5-0 and showing no signs of slowing down. They’ll take on fellow unbeaten Spencerport next week in a likely preview of the A2 championship game. Arcadia is now 3-2 after having a three-game win streak snapped.

Aquinas 50, Rush-Henrietta 22

Senior running back scored the first three touchdowns of the game as the Li’l Irish moved to 5-0 on the season with a big win over the Royal Comets.

Benjamin finished with 184 yards on the ground with three rushing touchdowns and also caught a touchdown in the win.

Eimaj Giddens racked up 171 yards on just eight carries with two touchdowns for the Li’l Irish. Mykel Whyte threw for 136 yards with two scores for Aquinas.

R-H QB Evan Brock led the Royal Comets in a losing effort with 185 yards in the air, tossing two touchdowns. Nasir Patton caught five passes for 84 yards for Rush-Henrietta.

Aquinas will take on Victor next week while Rush-Henrietta takes on Fairport.

Pittsford 27, Victor 7

Caleb Lewis hit Jackson Green on a pair of first-quarter touchdowns as the Panthers built a 21-7 lead after 12 minutes and smothered Victor from there.

Pittsford forced two second-half turnovers to help keep the Blue Devils off the scoreboard. Jack Armanini intercepted a third-quarter pass and Rex Eidlin recovered a muffed punt late in the quarter.

The Panthers padded their lead with two second-half field goals by Kainen Burns.

Sam Gotham scored the only Victor touchdown on a pick-six midway through the first quarter.

Pittsford ups their record to 3-2 with the win. Victor backpedaled to 2-3.

UPrep 42, Gates Chili 12

Raykim Chenier ran all over the Spartans to the tune of 19 carries for 307 yards in a big win for the Griffins. Chenier scored a touchdown on the first three possessions of the second half to put this one away after it was a tight 6-6 game after the first two quarters.

Clyde Davis Jr. threw three touchdowns all to Mark McClary. Davirs Jr. finished with 116 yards passing and McClary had 78 receiving yards.

Gates Chili’s lone first-half score came on a De’marion Mewborn one-yard touchdown run, which was set up by a beautiful pitch and catch from Johnathan Vance to Neftali Cruz.

UPrep moved to 4-1 with the win while Gates Chili fell to 1-4.

Eastridge 49, Olympia/Odyssey 36

A’mir Proctor amassed over 200 total yards and scored touchdowns rushing, receiving and returning as the Lancers got their first win of the year.

Eastridge built a 43-16 lead before the Griffins gave them a scare. Jayden Gamble had two touchdowns for a Lancers rush attack that topped 200 yards.

Caquan Webster made his first start at quarterback in place of injured Elijah Harris and threw two TD passes for Eastridge.

Xavier Jones led Greece with 100 yards rushing and Zymier Jackson passed for two scores in a losing effort.

Eastridge is now 1-4 while Olympia/Odyssey fell to 0-5.

Spencerport 46, Athena 6

After a scoreless first quarter, Spencerport puts their foot on the gas to defeat Athena 46-6.

Brenten Sheffield put the Rangers on the board first with a touchdown early in the second quarter. After an Athena punt, the Rangers scored again after a 74-yard touchdown run by Brenten Sheffield for his second score of the day. He would have three touchdowns on the day.

With just over four minutes to go in the half, Cameron Mesh bounced off a few tacklers to score a touchdown from 15 yards out. The Rangers led 24-6 at the half.

Spencerport moves to 5-0 and will take on Canandaigua next week, who is also undefeated with a 5-0 record.

McQuaid 42, Fairport 7

After opening up a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, McQuaid turned on afterburners and racked up another big win to move to 5-0 on the season.

The Knights will take on Hilton next week while Fairport, now 1-4, will take on Rush-Henrietta.