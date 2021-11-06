Football Frenzy: November 5, 2021

Class A1 Championship: (2) UPrep 40, (1) Brighton 8

Todd Gillam Jr. orchestrated a brilliant second half for the Griffins as a wildcat quarterback as UPrep scored 32 unanswered points to win their first-ever sectional title.

Tied at 8 at the half, head coach Isiah Young busted out their “curveball” as he would call it, using the wildcat for the first time all season.

Gillam Jr. scored the first touchdown of the second half, with Mark McClary scoring on an end-around from 25 yards out for a 24-8 margin to end the third quarter.

In the fourth, facing a fourth and eleven Clyde Davis Jr. checked back in at QB and threw a 55-yard pass to McClary to set up first and goal. Christopher Jean would score from three yards out for a 32-8 lead. McClary scored the exclamation point later in the quarter for the 40-8 win. McClary finished with 39 rushing yards and 44 receiving yards.

“[Todd Gillam Jr.] did a great job directing the offense,” said Young. “He had been eager all year to run it. That’s something that we had been working on since Week 2. So he’s just waiting, waiting and finally, we busted it out and it was very successful for us.”

Gillam Jr. also returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown for UPrep and Tahj Jackson scored a rushing touchdown for Brighton for the only scores of the first half.

“Couldn’t be more proud,” Young said of the school’s first sectional title. “Charter school, we don’t have our own field, we bus to practice every day, sometimes we gotta practice at 7-9 at night. This is monumental for us. This is amazing.”

UPrep will play A2 champs Canandaigua in the state qualifier game on Friday, November 5th at 7 p.m. at Webster Schroeder high school.

Class A2 Championship: (1) Canandiagua 41, (2) Spencerport 14

The Braves made it three in a row as the third-ranked team in the state scored a convincing victory over Spencerport for their third straight sectional title.

After a scoreless first half, Bryan Boldrin threw touchdowns to Jaxon Grant and Eric Platten for a 14-0 lead. However, Cameron Mesh returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards to make it 14-7.

The Braves did not blink, as they marched down the field and scored on a 34-yard run by Ryan Gavette, who finished off the run with one shoe.

In the third quarter, Boldrin hit Grant who scored from 60 yards, most of those yards after the catch, for a 28-7 lead. Brady Comella scored two fourth quarter touchdowns for Canandaigua while Mesh ran a 64-yard score for Spencerport’s only offensive touchdown.

Canandaigua will take on UPrep in the Class A crossover game next Friday.

Class AA Semifinals: (2) Aquinas 35, (3) Pittsford 27

Aquinas quarterback Mykel White scored three total touchdowns en route to a 35-27 victory over Pittsford.

The Knights jumped out to a 21-0 lead behind a pair of Will Benjamin touchdowns and a White to Terrell Richards connection for the score.

Before the end of the half, Pittsford got on the board after Caleb Lewis threw a touchdown pass to Cooper Wilton to make it a 21-7 game heading into the half.

Benjamin finished with 179 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Emaji Giddens added 129 yards on the ground to go along with 68 receiving yards.

Lewis finished the game with 298 yards passing to go along with a 13-yard touchdown run. Jackson Green recorded 13 catches for 148 yards and two scores in the contest.

Aquinas advances to the Class AA sectional finals where they will play top-seeded McQuaid. The two teams met last month with the Knights coming out on top 22-21.

Class AA Semifinals: (1) McQuaid 27, (5) Victor 6

McQuaid took care of business defeating Victor 27-6 in the Class AA semifinal.

After building up a 20-0 lead earlier in the first half, John Mahar connected with Parris Smiley on a long touchdown reception to set the Knights up inside the five-yard line late in the second quarter.

On the very next play, Mahar found Anthony Dimarco in the flat for a short touchdown to extend the lead to give McQuaid a commanding 27-0 lead going into halftime.

The Knights will face Aquinas for the Class AA final. The game will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday at Hilton high school.

Class C Semifinals: (1) East Rochester/Gananda: 28, (4) Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry 13

ER/Gananda wide receiver Manuel Sepulveda scored three first half touchdowns to help send the Bombers to the Class C final.

Late in the third quarter, Chaunsey Gilbert added a touchdown of his own to extend the Bomber lead to 28-7.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Chris Shearing of Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry scored off a QB sneak to make it a 28-13 ball game.

ER/Gananda moves to the Class C final where they will play the winner of Le Roy and Haverling, who will battle in the semifinals Saturday at noon.

Section V Football Scoreboard

Class B Semifinals: (1) Honeoye Falls-Lima 41, (4) Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton 18

Class B Semifinals: (2) Batavia 60, (3) Wayne 21

Class D Semifinals: (1) Oakfield-Alabama/Elba 54, (4) Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen 20

Class D Semifinals: (2) Avon, (3) Alexander 7

8-Man Semifinals: (2) Red Jacket 42, (3) Pembroke 12