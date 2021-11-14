Football Frenzy: November 13, 2021

Class AA Championship: (1) McQuaid 28, (2) Aquinas 14

McQuaid won their third straight sectional title with a dominant defensive performance over Aquinas.

In the first quarter, McQuaid tried to punt but a high snap hung in the air and forced a rush punt. The ball went no more than ten yards before it was caught by Sean Riley and returned for a touchdown for a 7-0 lead.

Later in the quarter, Parris Smiley made an amazing snag for a touchdown, one of three on the game for him.

.@Parris_Smiley had three touchdowns in @FootballMcquaid's 28-14 win over Aquinas in the @SecVFootball AA title game, none better than this amazing catch over two defenders. Full highlights tonight at 11 on Football Frenzy. @McQuaidJesuit @News_8 pic.twitter.com/CKdC1svzal — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) November 14, 2021

With time winding down in the first half, John Mahar connected with Smiley on a screen pass and took it 65 yards for the score and a 14-7 lead at the half.

With five minutes left in the third quarter, the Aquinas D came up with a big play as defensive end Jahlil Johnson snagged a Mahar pass and returned it 75 yards to the house to tie it up at 14-14.

But early in the fourth quarter, Smiley scored his third touchdown of the day which proved to be the game-winner. Smiley finished with 110 receiving yards for the game. The game was sealed by an Anthony Dimarco interception with three minutes left and capped off by a touchdown run by Kendal Burno.

McQuaid will take on Section VI’s Bennett in the Far West Regional next Saturday at Williamsville South in Buffalo

Class B Championhip: (2) Batavia 22, (1) Honeoye Falls-Lima 14

In a rematch of last season’s Class B final, Batavia came out on top taking down Honeoye Falls-Lima 22-14.

With three minutes remaining in the first quarter, the Blue Devils struck first after a short run by Aidan Anderson for a touchdown.

In the beginning of the second quarter, Jesse Reinhart threw a touchdown pass to Javin Mcfollins, who made an impressive catch for the score. Batavia went up 14-0 after the touchdown.

Midway through the second quarter, H-F-L’s Zachary Beachum ran it in for the score to make it a 14-7 game.

With nine minutes left in the quarter on 4th and 9, after the snap went over the head of Reinhart who was ready to punt the ball away. Reinhart found Kaden Marucci for a long touchdown pass to extend the Blue Devils lead to 22-7.

PLAY OF THE YEAR: With @BHSScores punting, the snap goes over @ReinhartJesse's head but he doesn't panic and finds his gunner Kaden Marucci for the 67-yard touchdown in route to the Class B title. @SecVFootball @News_8 pic.twitter.com/PE12lAG1Ke — Carl Jones (@Jones11_) November 14, 2021

On the next possession, H-F-L’s quarterback Brody Young answered with a three-yard touchdown run to make it a one-score game at 22-14. But the Blue Devil defense held strong

Reinhart had 163 passing yards while Anderson added 101 yards on the ground.

The Class B title made it five sectional titles for Batavia in the last eight seasons.

Class C Championship: (1) East Rochester/Gananda 18, (3) Bath-Haverling 12 Final/2 OT

The Bombers escaped with the Class C sectional title in double overtime 18-12 over Bath-Haverling.

In the beginning of the second quarter, Bath-Haverling’s Damien Hill ran a 34-yard touchdown to give the Rams a 7-0 lead in the championship game.

In the third quarter, ER/Gananda’s quarterback Carter Lathrop scored off a QB sneak to tie the game at 6 after the PAT was blocked.

In overtime, the Rams and Bombers traded touchdowns after Anthony Brotz and Chaunsey Gilbert both found the end zone. Haverling went for two but was stopped short while ER/Gananda’s PAT attempt was blocked again.

In the second overtime period, Gilbert scored again to give the Bombers an 18-12 advantage. The Rams had a chance to respond, however, they were denied as the Bombers defense forced a turnover on downs.

The Class C championship for ER/Gananda was its first sectional title since 2012.

8-Man Championship: (2) Red Jacket 48, (1) Frewsburg 6

Kyle DaMore finished with 238 rushing yards and four scores on the ground and threw for two touchdowns in another Red Jacket beatdown, good for their second straight sectional title.

DaMore had three rushing touchdowns in the first half to set the tone. Parker Moore added a 36-yard pick-six in the second half.

Red Jacket’s season is not over as they will take on Section III champion West Canada on Friday.