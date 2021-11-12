Football Frenzy: November 12, 2021

Class A State Qualifier: Canandiagua 16, UPrep 14

The Braves were given their toughest test of the season but prevailed over UPrep on a last-minute field goal in the Class A state qualifier game.

Canandaigua, the A2 champs who entered on a 27-game winning streak against Section V opponents, scored first on an 11-yard pass from Bryan Boldrin to Brady Comella in the first quarter.

In the second, it was Elliot Morgan from 14 yards out on a direct snap to make it 13-0 after the PAT was blocked.

The Griffins finally found some offense late in the first half, as Clyde Davis Jr. found Mark McClary for a 10-yard score with just three seconds left in the half to make it 13-6 at the break.

After a scoreless third quarter, UPrep forced a fumble and took over at midfield. On first down, Davis Jr. pitched back to running back Raykim Chenier who threw a 51-yard bomb to McClary to put the Griffins within one.

Trailing 13-12, UPrep went for two. After a false start penalty pushed UPrep back and a facemask on Canandaigua gave them another chance, Davis Jr. hit Christopher Jean for the conversion to put UPrep in the lead 14-13.

With four minutes left, Canandaigua got the ball back and began their game-winning drive. Chunk plays by Comella and Ryan Gavette got the Braves into the red zone. Facing fourth and inches from UPrep’s 22, Gavette got the first down to extend the drive. The Griffins would get another stop, but Eric Platten hit a 25-yard field goal with 33 seconds left to put the Braves up 16-14.

UPrep could not muster up anything on their desperation drive as Canandaigua escaped with the victory. They move on to the Far West Regionals where they will play the Section VI representative on Friday, November 19th at 8:00 p.m. at Jamestown High School.

Class D Championship: (1) Oakfield-Alabama/Elba 26, (2) Avon 21

A late touchdown catch by Oakfield-Alabama/Elba’s Noah Currier was enough to give the Aggies the win over Avon to claim the Class D sectional championship.

Five minutes into the first quarter, Gaige Armbrewster ran it in from five yards out to put the Aggies on the board 7-0.

Midway through the second quarter, Avon’s Thomas Welch punched it in from one yard out to tie the game at 7.

Noah Curried answered with an impressive 65-yard touchdown run to put the Aggies back on top 14-7. With two seconds remaining in the half, Braves quarterback Andrew Rowland scored from one yard out to make it a tie ballgame at 14 heading into the half.

Late in the third quarter, Rowland scored again, this time from four yards out to give the Braves their first lead of the game 21-14. With nine minutes remaining in the game, Armbrewster sprinted down the left sideline for a 57-yard score to make it at 21-20 game.

With less than five minutes left in the fourth quarter, on fourth and 17, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba’s Bodie Hyde threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Currier for the game-winning score.

The sectional title is Oakfield-Alabama/Elba’s third in the last four years after winning the 8-man title in 2018 and 2019.