Monroe 26, Honeoye Falls-Lima 7

The Red Jackets defense swarmed on Saturday afternoon, interception four passes as Monroe handed Honeoye Falls-Lima their first loss of the season.

Monroe jumped out to a 20-0 halftime lead on the 8th-ranked team in the state, with Robert Arnold and Roberto Robinson scoring rushing touchdowns and Styhles McKenzie-Baker grabbing a touchdown from QB Khaya Moses.

HF-L’s day was littered with costly mistakes. They came up short on a 4th and goal at the 1 in the first half, two of their interceptions came on tipped passes, and another pass was picked in the red zone in the third quarter.

The Cougars finally found the end zone to start the fourth quarter, with Matt Meacham connecting with Andrew Wanzenried for a score.

However, the Red Jackets answered right back as Nahzier Wilson scored a 25-yard touchdown to put the game on ice.

Monroe (4-2) will travel to Geneva on Friday night while Honeoye Falls-Lima (5-1) gears up to host Batavia in a sectional championship game rematch on the same evening.

Edison Tech 20, Nottingham (III) 14

Unique Jackson’s pass breakup as time expired gave the Inventors grabbed their first win since 2019.

Jackson had a spectacular day rushing for 103 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Jackson also returned a fumble 30 yards for a score, caught an interception, and recorded eight tackles in the contest.

Jermaine Daniels, Jr., had two interceptions including a 78-yard pick 6. Malackigh Collins also snagged a pick and recorded five stops as well.

Edison Tech (1-5) will look to continue their success against Pittsford next Friday, October 14th.

UPrep 20, Pittsford 17

Christopher Jean and Tyrell Simmons led the Griffins through the ground and the air as UPrep stayed undefeated with a three-point win.

Jean ran for 230 yards on 17 carries and with a 57-yard touchdown to open the scoring. Tyrell Simmons had just three receptions but made the most of them with two touchdowns. He finished with 42 receiving yards.

Noah Hill completed 14 of his 23 passes for 106 yards and two scores. Juelz Russell, Darius Poles, and Jaylyn Melton each had interceptions for the Griffins.

UPrep led 20-7 at the half, but the Panthers started to come back despite playing without Jackson Green and Luke Fliss, their top two receivers.

Anthony DeMeo scored an 11-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter to make it just a six-point game. The Panthers managed to kick a field goal in the fourth quarter, but could not find the game-tying score. Josiah Joyner scored in the first half on a one-yard run for Pittsford.

UPrep (6-0) will look to stay undefeated next Friday night as they travel to Fairport, while Pittsford (2-4) will try and bounce back against Edison Tech on the same night.

East Rochester/Gananda 36, Midlakes 7

The defending Class C sectional champions won their fourth straight game after defeating Midlakes 36-7.

The Bombers held a 16-7 lead at halftime before stepping on the gas in the second half scoring 20 points.

ER/Gananda quarterback Brayden Dohse led the way with 191 passing yards and two touchdowns. Cadearrell Sneed Jr. also scored twice on the ground in the third quarter alone.

ER/Gananda (5-1) will face their toughest test yet when they play host to Penn Yan/Dundee on Friday, October 14th. Midlakes (4-2) will look to get back in the win column the same evening when they travel to Alexander.

McQuaid 28, Rush-Henrietta 7

The Knights scored the final 21 points of the game to earn their fourth straight victory.

John Harding had a monster game for the Knights, rushing for 241 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries.

Jack Polito had an efficient day, completing eleven of his twelve passes for 74 yards and a score. Anthony DiMarco had five receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown. Eoin Meyer ran in the final score for the Knights from 20 yards out. Gavin Brownlie snatched two interceptions

Evan Brock had the lone touchdown for R-H, he finished with 18 carries for 67 yards.

McQuaid (5-1) will travel to Penfield next Friday night while Rush-Henrietta (3-3) will host Aquinas on Saturday afternoon.

Livonia 50, Bishop Kearney/Rochester Prep/RACS 0

The Bulldogs recorded a season-high for points scored in a game in their shutout win over the Kings.

Early in the second quarter, Joseph Kurtz ran it in on third and short for the first score of the game. Kurtz finished with three touchdowns in the second quarter alone. Owen Ketterings also punched in a rushing touchdown in an expulsive first half for Livonia where they led 30-0 at halftime.

Livonia (2-4) will travel to Pal-Mac next Friday, October 14th. Bishop Kearney (0-6) will hit the road and take on Newark/Marion next Saturday, October 15th in hopes of getting their first win of the season.