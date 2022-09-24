McQuaid 36, Pittsford 29

Sophomore Will DiMarco continued his stellar start to the season with four total touchdowns to help propel the Knights to victory.

The Knights held a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter. Later in the quarter, Caleb Lewis hit Jackson Green for a long touchdown pass to make it a 21-7 game into the break.

Early in the fourth quarter, Pittsford took their first lead of the game off a Nathan Rodi rushing score to make it a 22-21 game. On the ensuing drive, McQuaid retook the lead 29-22 with 10:08 left in the final frame.

The Panthers answered with another Rodi touchdown to tie the game up at 29. With just over three minutes to play, DiMarco hit Gabe Zawallow for the game-winning touchdown.

McQuaid (3-1) will hit the road next Friday to take on Fairport while Pittsford (1-3) looks to get back on track against Aquinas at home the same evening.

East/World of Inquiry 26, Canandaigua 21

The Eagles handed Canandaigua their first Section V loss since the start of the 2019 season as East asserted themselves as the class of Class A2 at the midway point of the season.

East scored the first three touchdowns of the day. Anthony Diaz returned the opening kickoff 5 yards for a touchdown, and Zymier Jackson threw two touchdowns to Diaz and Kelvin Shepard.

Canandaigua answered with three touchdowns of their own, with Drew Williamee tossing a trio of scores. Two of his touchdowns went to Tysheed Crockton, who finished with 92 yards and five catches, with the other going to Mason Llyod. That gave the Braves a 21-20 lead at halftime.

Canandaigua had multiple chances to score in the second half, none better than at the start of the fourth quarter. However, Jazario McDonald forced a Canandaigua fumble inside the five yard-line which the Eagles recovered.

East quickly flipped the field with Jackson airing it out deep to Shepard on a deep pass that went from their own nine-yard line to the same yard line of Canandaigua after a penalty. Shepard finished with 164 receiving yards and five grabs.

Amari Young gave the Eagles the go-ahead score with 8:42 left to play while giving his team a scare. Young would have been down short of the goal line, but he fumbled the ball just before the end zone and later landed on the ball after breaking the plane.

Canandaigua was forced to punt on the ensuing drive and the Eagles went on a clock-killing drive to end the game, converting three fourth-down attempts.

East/World of Inquiry (4-0) will travel to Eastridge next Saturday while Canandaigua (3-1) will host Brockport on Friday night.

Brockport 32, Athena 29

Landon Scott’s game-winning touchdown with 33 seconds to go lifted the Blue Devils to a 32-29 win over Athena.

For the second week in a row Scott, who is just a sophomore, scored four touchdowns.

The Blue Devils held a 14-7 lead at the break after two first-half scores from Scott. With just 3:23 to play in regulation, the Trojans took a 29-26 lead.

However, after a few tough runs by fellow sophomore Brayden Scaccia to set up Brockport near the goal line, Scott punched it in to put the Blue Devils on top.

Brockport (2-2) grabbed their second consecutive win and will now make the trip to Canandaigua to take on the Braves on Friday. Athena (2-2) will head back home to take on Irondequoit on Saturday, October 1st.

Victor 49, Fairport 14

Brady Robinson threw four touchdowns as the Blue Devils cruised to a Teddi Bowl victory on homecoming night.

Robinson completed 16 of 23 passes for 299 yards as Victor jumped out to a lead of 35-7 at the half.

Adam Ruffalo got a lot of work done on a few receptions, catching two touchdowns and racking up 121 yards on just four grabs. He also had a 60-yard touchdown run and two interceptions.

Sam Gotham had a receiving and rushing touchdown for the Blue Devils. Sam Pucci lead the Red Raiders with nine receptions for 158 yards and a touchdown.

Victor (3-1) will get a strong test next week on the road against Rush-Henrietta on Saturday afternoon while Fairport (1-3) will host McQuaid on Friday night.

Wilson/Early College 24, Eastridge 13

The Wildcats grabbed their first win of the season after taking down Eastridge 24-13.

On the third play from scrimmage, Chezere DeMario Campbell picked off a Lancer pass to set Wilson up with prime field position. Just a few plays later, Jalen Hardeman would run it in for the score for the first points of the game.

The Lancers answered in the second quarter as Amere Rodgers barreled his way into the end zone to put Eastridge on top 7-6. With less than 30 seconds to go in the half, Raejon Ridgeway scored a rushing touchdown from his fullback position to give the Wildcats the lead and they never looked back.

Wilson (1-3) will travel to Arcadia next Saturday, October 1st while Eastridge (1-3) will head home to take on East/World of Inquiry the same day.

Schroeder 27, Brighton 7

Schroeder passed its final big test of a daunting early-season schedule as the Warriors rolled past the Bruins in a battle of unbeaten.

Schroeder has already beaten Hilton, Spencerport, and Brighton on the season, three squads that have not lost a game to anybody but the Warriors.

Senior quarterback Drew Pagano put on a show for the second straight week, completing 23 of his 28 passes for 219 yards and four touchdowns in a game the Warriors lead 20-0 at halftime

Torance Washington had nine receptions for 88 yards and two touchdowns, his second straight game with two scores.

Schroeder (4-0) will host rival Thomas next Friday night while Brighton (3-1) will look to get back on track as they host Churchville-Chili on the same evening.

Thomas 20, Gates Chili 0

The Titans defense led the way as they pitched a shutout in their 20-0 win over the Spartans. Thomas has outscored their opponents 63-6.

Joseph Ives punched it in down on the goal line with 1:02 remaining in the first half to put Thomas on top 7-0. The score would hold until the fourth quarter when Levi Kulik found Joseph Baller in the end zone to make it a 14-0 game.

On the very drive, Dominic Blekot scooped up a Gates Chili and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown.

Thomas (2-2) will take on Schroeder in the battle for Webster next Friday at home. Gates Chili (0-4) will hit the road and face Olympia/Odyssey on Saturday, October 1st.