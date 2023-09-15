McQuaid 35, Fairport 28

The Knights survived a furious rally from the Red Raiders to stay undefeated in the young season.

After trailing 13-0 to start the game, the Knights led 28-13 after the third quarter. Their lead was 35-20 with 8:12 left in the game after QB Will DiMarco sneaked in for a touchdown.

Fairport quarterback Jackson Rucker marched his team down the field and scrambled in for a touchdown to make it 35-28. The Red Raiders recovered the onside kick and drove into the red zone with less than two minutes to play. However, a botched fell on the ground was recovered by Shemir Bridges, his second fumble recovery of the game, to secure the win for the Knights.

DiMarco threw for three touchdowns and completed 14 of 24 attempts for 187 yards. The McQuaid junior signal-caller also had 33 rushing yards and a score. John Harding had 16 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown and caught another touchdown. Brenton Paladino had a pair of receiving touchdowns and 100 yards on seven receptions, highlighted by a 48-yard score to end the first half.

Rucker threw for 231 yards and a touchdown and ran for 89 yards and two scores. Sam Pucci led the Red Raiders with eight grabs for 100 yards and a touchdown. James Poligone had six catches for 83 yards in the loss.

McQuaid (3-0) will head to Rush-Henrietta on Saturday, 23rd while Fairport (1-2) will host Aquinas on Friday, September 22nd.

Thomas 26, Penfield 21

The Titans stormed back in the second half to get the come-from-behind victory over the Patriots.

With 1:41 left in the 4th quarter, Levi Kulik connected with Joseph Baller on a nine-yard touchdown pass to put Thomas up 26-21. On the ensuing possession, Penfield drove down the field to get into the red zone with 38 seconds to play.

However, Sean Marlin of Thomas snagged an interception in the end zone to secure the win for the Titans.

Thomas head coach Scott Deuschle grabbed his 100th career win on Thursday evening.

Thomas (2-1) will face rival Schroeder in the battle of Webster on Friday, September 22nd. Penfield (1-2) will head home next week to take on Hilton the same night.

Victor 15, Schroeder 14

Mason Overton kicked a 22-yard field goal in the third quarter to give the Blue Devils the victory in a battle of undefeated Class A squads.

Each team scored two touchdowns in the first half, with Schroeder’s Andrew Hilfiker throwing a touchdown to both Tyler Washington and Justin Maier. Victor got their scores on a six-yard run by Dre Yeomas and a fourth-down pass in the red zone from Jacob Loughlin to Noah Ruffalo. The Warriors led 14-12 at the half.

With under four minutes to go in the third quarter, the Blue Devils were driving at the Schroeder 44-yard line when Yeomas busted through the defense and carried several defenders to the goal line before he was eventually stopped. The Warrior defense held, but Overton’s field goal was enough to give his team the victory.

Yeomas finished the day with 146 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown. He also had a sack on defense. Ruffalo had both 42 rushing and receiving yards and made ten tackles on defense. Eric Young snatched a third-quarter interception for the Blue Devils.

Victor (3-0) will head to Brighton on Friday, September 22nd to take on the Bruins. Schroeder (2-1) will battle rival Thomas the same night.

Canandaigua 7, Arcadia 6

A botched extra point proved to be the difference in a defensive slugfest in Greece Thursday night.

Early in the second quarter, Drew Williamee called his own number and ran it in from 20 yards out to give Canandaigua a 7-0 lead. The score would remain that way until midway through the fourth when Deshaun Caesar found Mykel Whitfield in the end zone for a touchdown.

On the extra point try, the snap went high and forced Connor Viele to attempt to run it in for the two-point conversion. Unfortunately for the Arcadia, he was tackled short of the goal line.

Canandaigua (2-1) will face a stiff test next week at home against East on Friday, September 22nd. Arcadia (2-1) will look to turn things around next Saturday against Edison.

Pittsford 6, Aquinas 0

The Panther defense led Pittsford to their first victory of the season, shutting out the Li’l Irish in a physical road win.

Pittsford scored the game’s only touchdown with 3:30 remaining in the fourth quarter. On third down on the AQ 16-yard line, running back Josiah Joyrner took a wildcat direct snap and handed it off to freshman wide receiver Shawn Preston on an end-around. Preston won a race to the pylon on the left side of the field to give his team the only points they would need.

The Panthers were relentless and on defense all night, highlighted by a goal-line stand in the third quarter.

Pittsford (1-2) will take on UPrep on Friday, September 22nd in a rematch of last year’s Class AA semifinal which the Panthers won 6-0. Aquinas (1-2) will try and get their offense back on track when they travel to Fairport on the same evening.

Gates Chili 34, Athena 0

The Spartans grabbed their first win of the season with a shutout on the road.

Four minutes into the action, Trimaine Pulley punched it in down on the goal line to give Gates Chili the early 7-0 lead. Neither team was able to put points on the board again until 1:05 left in the half when Anthony Vazquez scored off a jet sweep to make it 14-0 after two quarters of play.

Gates Chili added three more touchdowns in the second half to go along with their stout defense to secure the victory.

Joseph Garcia had 136 yards on just nine carries and a touchdown for the Spartans. Jonathan Vance and Quentin Cato also scored rushing touchdowns in the contest.

Gates Chili (1-2) will host Wilson next Friday, September 22nd. Still looking for their first win, Athena will travel to Spencerport on Saturday, September 23rd.

East 53, Spencerport 6

The Eagles scored the first 46 points of the game to move to 3-0 on the season with authority.

Zymeir Jackson threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for 59 yards and had another score. Perrion Williams had two receiving touchdowns and Deandre Leonard caught the other. Ervin Wiggins led the Eagles’ defensive effort, returning an interception for a touchdown. The Eagles led 26-0 at the half.

Amari Marianetti-Smith scored the lone touchdown for the Rangers.

East (3-0) will travel to Canandaigua (2-1) on Friday, September 22nd in a rematch of last year’s Class A2 championship game. Spencerport (0-3) will look to get in the win column when they host Athena on Saturday, September 23rd.

Brighton 43, Eastridge 6

Five different Bruins found the end zone as they got back on track after a heartbreaking loss last week.

Gavin Parks led the way for Brighton with 134 rushing yards and two trips to the paydirt. Jayden Lian had 72 yards on seven carries and a touchdown.

Brighton quarterback Tyler Martinovich completed four passes for 114 yards to go along with a score. Amari had 45 rushing yards and a touchdown while Wesley Sturrup had a receiving and rushing score.

Next week, Brighton (2-1) will invite undefeated Victor to town on Friday, September 22nd. Eastridge will be up against crosstown rival Irondequoit the following day.

Section V Scoreboard

Irondequoit 35, Brockport 11

Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen 43, Holley 14

Pembroke 42, Bolivar Richburg 14

Allegany-Limestone 58, Wellsville 0