Knights, Royal Comets come back from two touchdowns down

McQuaid 34, Aquinas 27

After trailing 21-6 in the second quarter, the Knights came back to grab their fifth straight win over the Li’l Irish.

Right before the half, Will DiMarco called his own number on a QB draw to pull the Knights within one making it a 21-20 game heading into the break.

Late in the third quarter, MyKel White found the freshman, Gaetano Auriuso in front of the end zone to extend the Aquinas lead to 27-20.

Just a few plays later, John Harding caught a short pass and dart down the left sideline for a McQuaid touchdown to tie the game up at 27.

On the next drive, McQuaid’s Gavin Brownlie stepped in front of a White pass for an interception setting up the Knights with golden field position. Harding would muscle his way into the end zone a couple of plays later for the game-winning score.

McQuaid sophomore Will DiMarco completed 13-of-19 passes for 105 yards to go along with three total touchdowns. His brother, Anthony DiMarco nabbed seven catches for 63 yards.

Harding put on a standout performance with over 200 yards of total offense and three touchdowns including the game-tying and game-winning scores.

Aquinas senior Eimaj Giddens did his part with 125 total yards and two touchdowns. White finished with 227 passing yards and two touchdowns.

McQuaid (1-0) will host UPrep in a Class AA showdown next Friday night while Aquinas (0-1) will take on Canisius out of the Buffalo area the same evening.

Rush-Henrietta 42, Pittsford 41

While it may have been just Week One, Rush-Henrietta’s victory over the Panthers is going to make a strong case for the best game of the 2022 Section V season.

Trailing 21-14 at the half, Jackson Koppers connected with Nasir Patton to put the Royal Comets at the ten-yard line with three minutes left in the third quarter. Evan Brock bulldozed his way into the end zone to tie it at 28.

Pittsford got the ball back and facing fourth and one, Nathan Rodi took the handoff and raced 26 yards for a 35-28 lead.

On the ensuing kickoff, Douglas Denning forced and recovered a fumble to put the Panthers back in the driver’s seat.

Caleb Lewis hooked up with Luke Fliss quickly after for the QB’s fifth passing touchdown of the day and the receiver’s second. However, a high snap on the extra point led to the play’s demise as the Panthers only led 41-28.

Brock quickly answered. Over half of the opposing team had a chance to bring down the Royal Comets’ tailback as he somehow made it 24 yards in for his second score of the half. Rush-Henrietta trailed 41-35.

The Royal Comets forced a punt and got the ball back with just under four minutes remaining. Brock got them into the red zone, but R-H stalled at the goal line.

Facing fourth and goal at the six-yard line, the Royal Comets went to their bag of tricks. Koppers handed it off to Tyler Bernarduci who stopped, turned back around and lofted it to Koppers for the game-winning score.

Lewis hit Fliss deep to get the Panthers into R-H territory, but a sack by Khalid Bawa-Allah moved Pittsford into long field goal range. They attempted a 42-yarder which was blocked, ending the instant classic.

Rush-Henrietta (1-0) will host Fairport next Saturday while Pittsford (0-1) will travel to Penfield on Friday night.

Schroeder 21, Hilton 14

The Warriors would score 15 points unanswered in the fourth quarter to secure the come-from-behind win over the Cadets. It was Hilton’s first game in Class A1 after coming down from Class AA.

In the third quarter, Jeffery Broadnax would punch in a rushing touchdown down on the goal line to put Hilton on top 14-6.

Schroeder answered in the fourth behind a Drew Pagano long touchdown pass to sophomore Tyler Washington to tie the game up at 14. On the ensuing drive, the Cadets would turn it over after a faulty snap which Domenic Mancuso recovered.

Senior Torance Washington scored the game-winning touchdown to give Schroeder the 21-14 and grab the win.

The Warriors (1-0) will host Churchville-Chili on Thursday, September 8th while Hilton (0-1) will host Thomas on the same evening.

Churchville-Chili 49, Gates Chili 36

The Saints dominated to the second half of the Battle of Chili as they stormed back to defeat their rivals.

Gates Chili jumped out to a 22-7 lead thanks to two Jonathan Vance passing touchdowns to Joseph Garcia and Jeremy Tantalo, a safety, and a Marlon Salmon, Jr. rushing touchdown.

However, the Saints scored the next four touchdowns to take a 35-22 lead which they would never relinquish. Camron Taylor scored a rushing touchdown before halftime, Chase Shepanski threw a score to Brock Osborne, Kaleb Cieslinski got a rushing touchdown midway through the third quarter, and Taylor scored another at the end of the frame to continue the charge.

The Spartans got within a touchdown, but could never get back in front.

Churchville-Chili (1-0) will travel to Schroeder next Friday, while Gates Chili (0-1) will host Spencerport a day later.

East/World of Inquiry 54, Brockport 8

The Eagles defend home turf in an emphatic way cruising to a season-opening win over Brockport.

On the opening drive of the game, Amari Young hopped in the end zone from 20 yards out to give East the 7-0 lead. On the Eagles’ next offensive possession, Zymier Jackson threw a dime to junior Anthony Diaz in the corner of the end zone to make it a 19-0 game.

In the second quarter, Young found a crease and ran for a long touchdown putting the Eagles on top 26-0 where they go on to cruise from there.

East’s Kelvin Shepard had 102 rushing yards on just five carries to go along with two rushing touchdowns. Amari Young matched energy with two rushing touchdowns of his own while rushing for 111 yards on six attempts.

Sophomore Anthony Hampton collected eleven tackles while Ervin Wiggins had a scoop and score from 42 yards out to go along with eight tackles.

The Eagles (1-0) will travel to Irondequoit next Saturday at 3 pm for their next game. Brockport (0-1) will look to nab their first win next week at home against Eastridge on Thursday, September 8th.

Batavia 27, Wayne 7

The defending Class B champions were tested on the road and trailed 7-6 heading into the fourth quarter against the Eagles.

However, the Blue Devils dominated the fourth quarter scoring three straight touchdowns to come out on top.

Ja’Vin McFollins scored the only touchdown in the first half, scrambling in for a QB touchdown on the ground.

The Eagles finally got something going in the third quarter as Alek Reynolds connected with Sean Nellis to take a 7-6 lead.

Batavia opened the fourth quarter with a touchdown, then the Eagles fumbled on the ensuing kickoff which the Blue Devils quickly turned into another score.

The Blue Devils added another insurance touchdown with six minutes left to secure the win.

Batavia (1-0) opens their home schedule next week hosting Livonia on Friday night while the Eagles (0-1) get a tough road matchup against Honeoye Falls-Lima.

Irondequoit 26, Wilson/Early College 10

The Eagles secured the first win of the Section V season going on the road defeating Wilson/Early College 26-10.

Early in the second quarter, Mekhi Christensen put Irondequoit on the board first with a rushing touchdown to make it 6-0. Later in the second quarter, Jamere Smith would win a race to the pylon to put the Eagles up 12-0.

Eagles senior Erik Barr went 8-for-12 passing for 89 yards with a touchdown. Christensen finished with two touchdowns on the day.

Barden Graham led the IQ defense with two sacks while Andre Bigham had a team-high eight tackles.

Irondequoit (1-0) will host East next Saturday at 3 pm. Wilson/Early College (0-1) will take on the defending Class A2 champions, Canandaigua the same evening at 5 pm.