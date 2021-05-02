Football Frenzy: May 1, 2021

Knights repeat as AA champs while Cougars get first sectional title

Class AA- (1) McQuaid 17, (2) Victor 14

The Knights defended their sectional title with a three-point win thanks to a 70-yard receiving touchdown by Sam Perozzi.

Joe Cairns got the Knights on the board in the first quarter with a 12-yard QB keeper. Nick Wood kicked a field goal on the next drive to give McQuaid a 10-0 lead.

The Blue Devils finally got a spark near the end of the second quarter on a long punt return by Codey Jensen. That set up a six-yard touchdown by Rushawn Baker.

Baker found the end zone once again at the end of the third quarter on a 63-yard rushing touchdown to put the Blue Devils up 14-10.

But on the Knights’ next play from scrimmage, Cairns found Perozzi wide open near the sidelines for the 70-yard score to put McQuaid up 17-14.

Victor had two drives to try and get points on the board. The first ended in an interception by Parris Smiley and the second ended in a turnover on downs to seal the McQuaid win.

Class B- (1) Honeoye Falls-Lima 49, (2) Batavia 28

HF-L capped off their undefeated season with their first sectional title in school history.

Class D- (2) Avon 42, (4) Alexander 7

Despite playing with their backup quarterback, Avon dominated Alexander in the Class D championship game.

8-Man- (1) Red Jacket 82, (2) Pembroke 6

The most dominant team in Section V this year put an exclamation point on their season by putting up 82 points on Pembroke.

Logan Keifer could not be stopped, rushing for 425 yards on 15 carries. He scored seven touchdowns.

Red Jacket ends their season at 7-0 with an average margin of victory of nearly 50 points.