Football Frenzy: March 27, 2021

McQuaid 42, Monroe 7

Monroe was able to hold the defending sectional champs to just 14 points in the first half, but the Knights’ offense turned it on in the second half for a 35-point win.

Aldrin Wilson got the Knights on the board with a 16-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown to put the Knights up 7-0.

The score would remain 7-0 until late in the first half when Joe Cairns scored on a QB sneak from the one-yard line.

The Knights would score two more touchdowns in both the third and fourth quarter.

Monroe’s lone touchdown came on an 80-yard pass from Noah Hill-Billings to Juan Rivera.

Aquinas 35, Edison/SOTA 6

The Lil’ Irish dominated Monroe, defeating them 35-6 as they bounced back from their Week 1 loss to McQuaid.

Tyler Szalkowski led the way for Aquinas, with 324 yards and three touchdowns in the air. He finished 17-of-22. Ulysses Russell was his main target, catching six receptions for 103 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Pittsford 41, Schroeder 14

After leading 13-7 at the half, Pittsford scored three touchdown in the third quarter to blow the game open and move to 1-1.

Danny Lawther scored on a four-yard touchdown run, Jake LaRocca found the end zone from 20 yards out on an end-around, and Josiah Joyner each scored in the third for the Panthers. Lawther had two passing touchdowns in the first half.

Hilton 26, Rush-Henrietta 13

In a battle of 1-0 teams, Hilton doubled-up the Royal Comets to stay undefeated.

R-H scored first as Jamari Johnson connected with Gabe Wright from 30 yards out.

Hilton marched down the field and were about to tie it up, but fumbled on the one-yard line.

However, the Cadets found the end zone either way as Jacob Soricone recorded a pick-six. The extra point was no good for a 7-6 halftime score.

Dontae Valion recorded a rushing touchdown from 19 yards out to put Hilton up 12-7 in the third.

Rush Henrietta scored on a Jayden Scott run to regain the lead 13-12 heading to the fourth.

In the final quarter Hilton’s Landon Ciliberto connected with Valion for a passing touchdown to put his team in front 20-13. Jason Bedford added insurance with a few minutes left for a 26-13 final score.

Victor 28, Fairport 7

Victor opened the game with 28-straight points to defeat Fairport to move to 2-0 on the season.

James Knapp threw for two touchdowns and Rushawn Baker rushed for two more.

The Blue Devils scored 21 points in the first half. Kaeveon Rice ran for the lone touchdown for Fairport

Victor will host Hilton on Friday at 5pm in a battle of 2-0 teams.

Oakfield-Alabama/Elba 42, Geneseo/Mount Morris 18

Ty Mott recorded three first-half rushing touchdowns as the Aggies move to 2-0 on the year with a convincing win against Geneseo/Mount Morris.

Caledonia-Mumford/Byron Bergen 16, Notre Dame Batavia 8

Quarterback Kyle Wade of the Red Raiders recorded both touchdowns for his team and had two interceptions as Cal-Mum/Byron Bergen knocked off the defending Class D champs.

Both of his rushing touchdowns were from one yard out. The first came at the end of the first half to make it a 8-8 score at the break. The Red Raiders recorded a safety to go up 10-8 in the third. Then Wade’s second touchdown came in the fourth quarter to put his team in front 16-8. Wade’s final interception iced the game with 1:30 left to play.

Batavia 48, Wayne 30

The Blue Devils dominated early, and held on despite a late Wayne comeback. Batavia led 34-7 at one point, before the Eagles scored 23 points.

Wayne junior quarterback Mason Blankenberg suffered a wrist injury in the second quarter and did not play the rest of the game.

Terrez Smith led the way for Batavia, rushing for 155 yards and four touchdowns. QB Jesse Reinhart completed eight passes for 200 yards, with 111 of them to Tyler Budziniack – his main target.

Wayne’s Dylan Vance scored late in the third and in the fourth as the Eagles mounted their comeback, but Batavia’s defense was able to limit scoring and the offense ran down the clock.