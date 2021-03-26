Football Frenzy: March 26, 2021

Seven McGee returns for East as Eagles knock off the Lancers

East 32, Eastridge 14

Seven McGee made his long awaited return to the Section V stage on Friday night, as the Eagles defeated the Lancers 32-14.

The Oregon commit did not disappoint, rushing for 67 yards and a touchdown. The Eagles offense was well-balanced against the Lancers.

Quarterback Anthony Gilbert threw for 168 yards and three touchdowns, rushing for another. Todd Gillam caught two of those touchdown passes, Justus Ross-Simmons scored the other.

Eastridge was commanded by quarterback Mike Adams and running back Champion Cromes. Adams recorded 100 total yards, rushing for 37 and a touchdown. Cromes had a team high of 56 yards and a touchdown.

Brockport 36, Gates Chili 14

Brockport senior quarterback Ryan Judd accounted for four touchdowns as the Blue Devils moved to 1-1 on the season.

The Blue Devils jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to a 26-yard Judd rushing touchdown as well as a TD through the air by Judd to Jacob Miller. The QB scampered for another touchdown early in the second quarter for a 24-0 score at the half.

The Spartans battled back with Jonathan Vance connecting with with Andrew Newcombe for a TD, with Adam Williams catching the two-point try to make it 24-8. Deonzea Strong added a rushing touchdown to cut the lead to 24-14 late in the third.

But Judd busted off a 72-yard keeper for a TD to regain a comfortable 30-14 lead heading to the fourth. Shamone Johnson added another touchdown on the ground for the 36-14 final.

Brockport will take on Churchville-Chili next week while the 0-2 Spartans host Wilson.

Brighton 38, Thomas 0

The Bruins run game may be one of the toughest to beat in Section V. On Friday, Brighton rushed for a total of 347 yards and four touchdowns to shut out Webster Thomas.

Sam Tourangeau and Tahj Jackson scored the team’s first four touchdowns, two each. Jackson busted out 89 yards into the endzone for the second TD of the game, while Tourangeau got a pick-six for the third TD of the day.

Besides holding the Titans scoreless, the Brighton defense added two defensive touchdowns, a pick-six and a fumble return.

Up next, the 2-0 Bruins will travel to an equally strong and undefeated Spencerport team.

Prep 40, Wilson 0

The UPrep Griffins have now outscored their opponents 72-0 so far this year after a convincing win over Wilson. Raykin Chenier got the Griffins on the board with a 16-yard touchdown for a 7-0 lead.

In the second, the Wildcats marched down the field but on fourth down a Wilson pass bounced up in the air and was returned 91 yards for a TD by Scott Parr.

Later in the quarter, Clyde Davis Jr. threw touchdowns to Jordan Jackson and Parr for a 28-0 halftime lead.

Christopher Jean and Chenier each scored touchdowns on the ground in the third quarter to secure the 40-0 win.

UPrep will take on Arcadia next week while Wilson will look for their first win of the year against Gates Chili.

Athena 27, Olympia/Odyssey 14

The Trojans took the first battle of Greece in stride, holding Olympia/Odyssey scoreless in the second half.

The game was tied at 14 in the second quarter as the teams traded touchdowns in the first 24 minutes of the game. Everything changed when Athena quarterback Jayden Rapp connected with Aidan McDonald in the end zone.

During the first play from scrimmage of the second half, Rapp hit Jamiere Munson for 58 yards and a touchdown. The rest of the game was all a strong defensive effort by Athena, with Munson recording one of the Trojans two interceptions and picking up a late tackle for loss.

Spencerport 34, Churchville-Chili 6

The Rangers had two drives in the first half that each went for touchdowns, setting the tempo for a shutout win over the Saints.

Each drive lasted over ten minutes and each were punched in by Cameron Mesh on QB keepers.

Connor Mesh scored his team’s next touchdown in the third quarter and Cameron Mesh scored another from 46 yards out in the fourth to bring home the win.

Spencerport moves to 2-0 on the year and will take on Brighton in Week 3 while the 0-2 Saints will battle Brockport.

Irondequoit 49, Arcadia 6

The Eagles scored three first quarter touchdowns and never looked back, as Irondequoit dominated Arcadia.

Nick Calarco completed 6 of 10 throws during the rush-heavy game, and three of those were touchdowns. Malik Christensen racked up 110 rushing yards and a touchdown on three carries.

Irondequoit’s defense remained strong, as Ronnie Garrow led the charge. The lineman recorded three quarterback sacks and nine tackles in the Eagles second blowout win.

Next week, Irondequoit travels to Greece Athena for a Thursday night matchup.