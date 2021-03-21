Football Frenzy: March 20, 2021

Wayne 24, Palmyra-Macedon 7

The Eagles got on the board early and never looked back while these two teams met at East Rochester. Dylan Hamel was dynamic on offense and defense, causing all kinds of having for Pal-Mac.

Basketball star Mason Blakenburg did not miss a beat with sectionals last week. He ran for a touchdown of his own late in the second quarter, while facilitating a multi-faceted offense.

Though it was a Pal-Mac home game, Wayne will also use East Rochester as their home field during the season, so both teams are getting used to the Bomber’s turf.

Oneida (Section III) 42, East Rochester 14

After two last minute COVID-19 schedule changes in two different sections, Oneida of Section III came out to face East Rochester in an unconventional matchup.

The Bombers were unable to keep up, and fall to 0-1 on the season. Next week, they will travel to Bath, for a matchup with Haverling.

Hilton 13, Pittsford 7

Pittsford was first on the board, but Hilton never backed down from the defensive battle.

The game was scoreless until the very end of the first half. The Panthers struck first with a Danny Lawther QB keeper to get on the board.

Most of the third quarter was quiet, until 2:22 remained. Jacob Soricone returned a fumble 69 yards for a touchdown to even the score at 7.

With 10 minutes to play, Cadets quarterback Landon Ciliberto threw a 21-yard pass to Ryan Kurtz, but the point after attempt was no good. Hilton was able to hold Pittsford scoreless in the second half.

Monroe 12, Webster Schroeder 6

It was a low-scoring affair at Webster Schroeder, but Monroe came out on top. Jake Johnson opened scoring, returning a one-handed interception for a touchdown. Their two-point conversion attempt was no good.

No point after attempts, conversions or kicks, were good for either team on Saturday afternoon.

Next week, Monroe will face the defending AA sectional champion McQuaid, who is also 1-0.

Rush-Henrietta 27, Fairport 24

Though Fairport mounted a mighty comeback, it was not enough to hold off Jayden Scott and the Royal Comets.

Scott opened scoring on the first play from scrimmage, rushing 70-yards for a touchdown. Through the first half, things were back and forth as Rush-Henrietta led 20-16 at the half. The third quarter was scoreless, but Scott scored his third touchdown on a short run to make it a 27-16 game.

Fairport quarterback Braden Consaul made a valiant effort down the stretch to keep things competitive. He found Abbas Hamidullah 28 yards down, but Tyler Bernarduci pushed the ball loose. Andrew Smith recovered the fumble in the endzone. The Red Raiders two-point conversion was good, but they could not get a tying field goal.