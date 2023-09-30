Cadets win a championship game rematch, while Blue Devils take battle of unbeatens in overtime

Hilton 22, Schroeder 19

Hilton star running back Robert Lowry scored the game-winning touchdown with ten seconds remaining to help the Cadets secure the win. The thriller was a rematch of last year’s Class A1 sectional final.

Early in the 4th quarter, Andrew Hilfiker connected with Anthony DeRosa on fourth and goal for a touchdown to give Schroeder the 13-9 advantage. Hilton answered on the ensuing drive with a short touchdown run by Lowry to re-take the lead.

On the next possession for the Warriors, DeRosa punched in a five-yard touchdown run to put Schroeder on top 19-15 with 6:21 minutes remaining.

On their final drive of the game, Hilton went on a 13-play drive capped off by a 1-yard score from Lowry. The senior running back had 11 carries on the final possession.

Hilton (5-0) remains unbeaten and will put their perfect record on the line at home next Friday, October 6th against McQuaid. Schroeder (3-2) will look to get back on track the following day on the road at Brighton.

Victor 21, Irondequoit 20 (OT)

In a battle of undefeated Class A squads, the Eagles battled back from a 14-point deficit to force overtime. However, Victor’s stop on a two-point conversion gave the Blue Devils the victory.

Victor’s Adam Ruffalo had a pair of rushing touchdowns in the first half to give the Blue Devils a 14-0 halftime lead.

However, Irondequoit would battle back in the second half. Cam Freeman scored on a 27-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter. The Eagles failed to score on the 2-point conversion, keeping the score 14-6.

In the first minute of the fourth quarter, Freeman again broke free, this time from 26 yards out, to put the Eagles within two points. Jordan Nolan ran in the two-point conversion, tying the game at 14. Neither team could score the rest of the way, sending the game to overtime.

Victor got the ball first and scored on an Eric Torres touchdown pass to Nick Leonard, putting the Blue Devils up 21-14.

After Isaiah Ballard made a spectacular sideline catch on fourth down to extend Irondequoit’s drive, Taiden Makubire connected with Nolan in the end zone to make it 21-20. The Eagles went for the win, however, their pass attempt came up short, giving Victor the win.

Freeman finished with 87 yards on 25 attempts with two touchdowns for the Eagles. Ruffalo had an interception to go along with his two rushing touchdowns for Victor.

The Blue Devils (5-0) will travel to Churchville-Chili on Saturday, October 7th. Irondequoit (4-1) will try and bounce back when they host Thomas on Thursday, October 5th.

Le Roy 44, Attica/Alexander 27

Three second-half touchdowns from Tony Piazza fueled Le Roy to a win over Attica/Alexander in a battle of the unbeatens.

The Oatkan Knights are now the only undefeated team in Class C.

Ninety seconds into the second half, Piazza ran in a short touchdown to give Le Roy a 27-20 lead. Later in the third quarter, Piazza showed off his wheels on a long touchdown run to put the Oatkan Knights up 34-20.

Attica/Alexander answered with eight minutes remaining in the game after a QB sneak from Braden Allein cut the deficit to 34-27. However, on the next drive for Le Roy, Piazza found the pay dirt once again to put the game on ice.

Le Roy (5-0) will take their unblemished record to Bishop Kearney next Saturday, October 7th. Attica/Alexander (4-1) will look to turn things around next week against Livonia on Friday, October 6th.

McQuaid 41, Penfield 14

The Knights led 27-0 at the half and never looked back, moving to 5-0 on the season.

Allen Nesmith ran in a touchdown for the Knights in the first quarter to start the scoring. Later in the first, Will DiMarco connected with Owen Meyer for the team’s second touchdown.

Dominic Sansone hit two field goals, the longest from 43 yards to put McQuaid up 20-0. DiMarco closed the half with a QB sneak touchdown with less than a minute before the break.

McQuaid (5-0) will take on Hilton in a highly-anticipated battle of unbeatens on Friday, October 6th. Penfield (1-4) will try and get back into the win column on the same evening when they host Aquinas.

Brighton 42, Thomas 16

Tyler Martinovich had five total touchdowns to lead the Bruins to a big road win in Webster.

The senior quarterback finished a perfect 12-for-12 passing with 233 passing yards to go along with 56 yards on the ground. Martinovich’s favorite target Friday night was John Ahrens who finished with four receptions for 75 yards and three trips to the end zone.

Thomas Welker had three catches for 56 yards and a score including four tackles on defense. Wesley Sturrup had 75 total yards while Matthew Heininger had eight tackles for two going for a loss. Jayden Lian also had 46 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Brighton (3-2) will take their high-powered offense back home next week to take on Schroeder on Saturday, October 7th. Thomas (2-3) will look to get back on track at Irondequoit next Thursday, October 5th.

East/World of Inquiry 56, Arcadia 6

Zymier Jackson threw for three touchdowns and ran for two as the Eagles stormed past the Titans.

East scored five touchdowns in the second quarter to turn a 7-0 lead into a 42-0 blowout at the half.

Damari Green had 131 yards on the ground on nine carries with a touchdown for the Eagles. Kendrick Jackson, DeAndre Leonard, and Ervin Wiggins, Jr. each caught touchdown passes from Jackson, who finished with 205 passing yards. Wiggins also returned an interception for a touchdown, his fourth pick-six of the season.

East (5-0) will move up a weight class to take on Class AA’s Pittsford on Friday, October 6th at Pittsford Sutherland High School. Arcadia (3-2) will host Athena in a rivalry matchup on Saturday, October 7th.

Spencerport 35, Wilson 6

The Rangers nabbed their second consecutive win as they took down Wilson Friday night.

Jahyleen Quick led the way for the Rangers with 165 rushing yards and two touchdowns to go along with nine tackles. Amari Marianetti-Smith had a rushing and receiving score while adding seven tackles.

Jon DiStasio had two rushing touchdowns from his quarterback position while also intercepting a pass on defense.

Spencerport (2-3) will head back home next Thursday, October 5th while Wilson (0-5) will travel to Canandaigua the same evening.

Pal-Mac 39, Waterloo 13

Pal-Mac led 30-7 at the half, cruising to a homecoming victory.

The Red Raiders led 7-0 after the first quarter and scored three touchdowns in the second to pull away for the win. The game was called early due to an injury by a Waterloo player.

Pal-Mac (3-0) will travel to Midlakes on Friday, October 6th. Waterloo (1-3) will host South Seneca/Romulus on Thursday, October 5th. Both teams are playing Independent schedules this season.

Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen 48, Allegany-Limestone 44

In a high-scoring affair, the Raiders were able to defend home field and grab their third straight win. The Raiders got a defensive stop late in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Malachi Smith led the way with 187 rushing yards and three touchdowns. The senior also returned a kickoff 83 yards to the house. Austin Pittman had 121 yards on the ground including the team’s final score touchdown.

Allegany-Limestone drove down the field for the potential game-winning score, but time expired with the Raiders getting the stop at their own five-yard line.

In their next outing, Cal Mum/Byron-Bergen (3-1) will take the trip out to Frewsburg on Saturday, October 7th.