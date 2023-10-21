Hilton 24, UPrep 7

The Cadets snapped a two-game losing streak as they knocked off the previously undefeated UPrep Griffins. Senior running back Robert Lowry led the way for Hilton with 209 rushing on 36 carries and a trip to the end zone.

On UPrep’s opening drive of the game, Lowry returned an interception 67 yards for a touchdown to give the Cadets a quick 7-0 lead. Late in the second half, John DiBattisto scored a rushing touchdown to push the lead to 14-0 into halftime.

Early in the third quarter, Tyler Reger’s short field goal extended the Hilton lead to 17-0. UPrep finally got on the board in the second half when Tavion Byrd connected with Julez Russell on a 35-yard touchdown reception.

However, the Griffins’ comeback bid didn’t last long because on the ensuing possession, Lowry punched in a short touchdown to make a three-score game.

Hilton’s Luke Lockhart had a stellar game on defense with two interceptions.

For UPrep, Byrd completed ten passes for 114 yards while Russell hauled in three catches for 39 yards. Tyrell Simmons had three catches for 30 yards.

Hilton (6-2) and UPrep’s (7-1) playoff seeding is to be determined pending the outcome of Saturday’s Class AA games. Both will earn home games in the quarterfinals

Gates Chili 36, Thomas 30

The Spartans won a thrilling game to keep their playoff hopes alive, putting them in a Saturday morning coin flip for the final Class A playoff berth.

The Spartans led 21-16 at the half before the Titans needed less than two minutes to march down the field and score a short rushing touchdown by Michael Wells. They took the lead 24-21 after scoring on the two-point conversion.

Gates Chili quarterback Jonathan Vance answered with a 39-yard rushing touchdown later in the quarter to go in front 28-24.

The Titans retook the lead early in the fourth quarter when Jonathan Schmitt plowed in for a short rushing touchdown to put Thomas in front 30-28.

Gates Chili showed poise as they worked their down the field, concluding with a Joseph Garcia rushing touchdown with five minutes to play in the game, putting the Spartans up 36-30.

Thomas orchestrated a drive that got down to Gates Chili’s six-yard line, but with five seconds left on 4th and goal, the potential go-ahead touchdown fell incomplete.

The win puts the Spartans in a perfect tie with Churchville-Chili for the eighth and final playoff spot in Class A. The two teams are both 5-3 and have beaten the same five teams. There will be a coinflip at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 21st to decide who moves on in the playoffs. The winner of the coin toss will play top-seeded Victor in the quarterfinals.

Vance finished with 19 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns for the Spartans. He also completed 12 of his 18 passing attempts for 162 yards and a touchdown. Jeremy Tantalo had five catches for 98 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. Garcia finished with five carries for 46 yards and a touchdown. Anthony Vazquez also had a rushing touchdown.

For the Titans, Kulik ran the ball ten times for 100 yards and a touchdown. Schmitt ran the ball 15 times for 95 yards and a touchdown Mason Mylott had six carries for 29 yards and a touchdown.

Thomas finishes the season with a 2-6 record.

Brighton 42, Irondequoit 22

It was the Gavin Parks show in Irondequoit on Friday night as the Bruins clinched a playoff spot in the Class A bracket. The Brighton junior running back finished with 225 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

His quarterback Tyler Martinovich completed seven passes for 66 yards and a score. The senior also had two touchdowns on the ground.

JT Snyder was the recipient of one of Martinovich’s touchdown passes finishing up with two catches for 32 yards. Matthew Heininger made his presence felt on defense with eight tackles and a sack.

Jordan Nolan led Irondequoit with 72 rushing yards and two scores while Ethan Heath had 34 yards and a touchdown.

Brighton (5-3) will be the 4th seed heading into sectional play while Irondequoit (6-2) earned the 5th seed. The two teams will square off again next weekend at Brighton in the Class A quarterfinals.

Schroeder 27, Churchville-Chili 7

The Warriors scored the final 20 points of the game to secure the win and a playoff spot in the Class A bracket.

Tied at 7 midway through the second quarter, Jack Simpson tallied a short rushing touchdown to put the Warriors up 14-7 at the half.

Schroeder struck quickly on their first possession of the second half, with Andrew Hilfiker connecting with Justin Maier on a 25-yard touchdown to make it 21-7.

After getting a stop on defense, the Warriors converted once again as Anthony DeRosa ran in a red-zone rushing touchdown for the game’s final score.

Schroeder (4-4) moved from 9th place to 6th in the Class A standings to earn a playoff spot. They will travel to Canandaigua in the quarterfinals.

Churchville-Chili finished with a 5-3 record and is tied with Gates Chili for the eighth and final playoff spot. The two teams have beaten the same five teams and both have 42 sectional seeding points. The final playoff spot will be determined by a coin flip between the final two teams at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 21st. The winner of the toss will play top-seeded Victor in the quarterfinals.

Victor 33, Spencerport 22

The Blue Devils locked up Class A’s number-one seed behind a pair of touchdowns from Adam Ruffalo. Victor also finished an unblemished 8-0 regular season record.

Victor’s Jake Loughlin went 7-for-12 passing to go along with two touchdowns for 139 yards. Ruffalo snagged six passes for 120 receiving yards. He also had ten tackles on defense.

Dre Yeomas had two rushing touchdowns as well while his running mate in the backfield Jameson Ricigliano had a rushing score as well.

Victor (8-0) heads into the postseason with Class A’s top seed. The Blue Devils will face either Churchville-Chili or Gates Chili in the first round next week.

Spencerport’s loss eliminated them from the playoffs as they finished with a 4-4 record.

East/World of Inquiry 52, Wilson 0

The Eagles finished the regular season undefeated after posting a shutout Friday night.

Zymier Jackson completed eight passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 53 yards and added another trip to the end zone.

Anthony Diaz recorded five catches for 99 yards and a score. Perrion Williams had nine tackles while also scoring a rushing touchdown in the contest.

Yusuf Abdi nailed a 32-yard field goal and knocked down all seven of his extra-point attempts.

East/WOIS (8-0) earned the two seed in the Class A sectional playoffs. The Eagles will host Arcadia next weekend. Wilson’s season ends without a win at 0-8.

Brockport 31, Arcadia 8

The Blue Devils jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back as they grabbed their second win of the season.

Brockport’s Tyler Judd had an eventful first quarter recording two interceptions and hauling in a long touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Mason Scott.

Brockport finished the season with a 2-6 record and did not make the postseason. Arcadia (5-3) earned the 7th seed and will face East/WOIS in the Class A sectional quarterfinals next weekend.

Fairport 41, Athena 0

After a tough loss last week to Pittsford, the Red Raiders bounced back with a shutout win over Athena.

Fairport put the game out of reach with three rushing touchdowns from Jackson Rucker, Gavin Illingworth, and Bailey Frank in the second quarter. Also finding the end zone for the Red Raiders were Jonathan Roessel and James Poligone.

Fairport (3-5) Class AA’s sectional tournament seeding is to be determined pending the outcome of Saturday’s games, with the Red Raiders playing a road game in the quarterfinals. Athena finished the year 0-8.

Honeoye Falls-Lima 43, Wayne 7

It was a special teams clinic at Wayne High School on Friday night. Honeoye Falls-Lima’s Cooper Levine blocked two punts and returned them both for touchdowns.

Cougars quarterback Matt Meacham had a rushing touchdown while also nailing three field goals. Ben Cook added to the scoring with a touchdown on the ground.

Honeoye Falls-Lima (6-2) ended the regular season on a six-game winning streak. The Cougars will have the two seed entering the Class B sectional tournament and will play Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton in the quarterfinals. Wayne (4-3) will be the 4th seed and host Vertus in the first round.