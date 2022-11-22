Class AA: Bennett (VI) 20, McQuaid 14

The Knights let a 14-0 halftime lead slip away as they fell to the Tigers in the regional round for the second straight year.

John Harding got McQuaid on the board first with a short touchdown run late in the first quarter. The score remained 7-0 until Will DiMarco connected with Gavin Brownlie from 23 yards out with 16 seconds remaining in the first half.

However, the Tigers got to work on the ground in the second half. Jayden Lewis made it 14-8 with a two-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Early in the fourth, Ja’Meer Thomas raced outside for a 16-yard touchdown. The two-point try was no good, keeping the score 14-14.

With just over six minutes remaining Lewis ran it in from 35 yards out to give the Tigers the lead for good. Lewis finished with 191 rushing yards on 21 carries. He also had two interceptions.

Last year, Bennett defeated 26-14 in the Far West Regionals. McQuaid’s season ends with a 9-3 record.

Class A: Hilton 49, Jamestown (VI) 34

Jeff Broadnax powered the Cadets to their first regional win in program history as Hilton thumped Jamestown.

Broadnax ran 34 times for 256 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

Hilton had two interceptions returned for touchdowns. Robert Lowry ran one back 34 yards in the second quarter and Luke Lockhart took a tipped pass 54 yards to the house in the third quarter. Lockhart added another interception in the fourth quarter.

Jamestown’s quarterback Trey Drake had thrown just one interception all year entering the game. The senior is off to FCS powerhouse North Dakota State, where Carson Wentz and Trey Lance played college football.

Hilton led 28-14 at the half and pulled away early in the third thanks to a 41-yard score by Broadnax and Lockhart’s pick-six.

Colton Thorp had two total touchdowns for the Cadets, sneaking in the first score of the game and connecting with Nicholas Castellana from 47 yards out for Hilton’s second touchdown.

“I can’t even put this into words This is great. This is phenomenal,” said Broadnax after the historic victory. “We didn’t even think we would get here. This is all because of hard work and dedication. I wouldn’t be here without my boys. We’ve got something really special and I hope we keep going.”

Hilton (11-1) will play Union-Endicott (IV) from the Binghamton area on Friday, November 25th at 6:00 p.m. The game will be played at Union-Endicott High School, the predetermined site for the game.

Class B: Batavia 20, Iroquois (VI) 8

The Blue Devils scored the final 20 points of the ballgame to advance to the state semifinals for the second time in program history.

Batavia led 14-8 midway through the fourth quarter when Iroquois got into the red zone. However, the Blue Devil defense was up to the challenge as they stuffed the Chiefs at the goal line for a turnover on downs. A few plays later, Ja’Vin McFollins connected with Carter McFollins-Cramer on an 83-yard touchdown to put the game away.

Iroquois got the first touchdown of the game from Trevor Barry, which Batavia answered with rushing touchdowns by Aidan Anderson and McFollins to lead 14-8 at the half.

Batavia (12-0) will continue their quest for their first-ever state title on Saturday in the semifinals. They will play Maine-Endwell (IV) at 3:00 p.m. at Union-Endicott High School.

Class D: Randolph (VI) 42, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba 26

Xander Hind had 281 rushing yards and five touchdowns for the Cardinals as Randolph got revenge on the Aggies for ending their season last year in the same round. He had 48 carries.

The Cardinals jumped out to a 28-7 lead thanks to their dominant rushing attack and a few Aggie mistakes. Randolph led 28-14 at the half.

O-A/E recovered an onside kick to start the second half and marched down the field for a touchdown to make it 28-20. However, Hind scored his fourth and fifth touchdowns after that to put the game out of reach.

Noah Currier led the way for the Aggies, with 14 carries for 157 yards. 71 of them came on a spectacular run early in the second quarter which gave the O-A/E life.

Oakfield-Alabama/Elba ends their season with an 11-1 record.